Akron-Westfield prevails over Alcester-Hudson 64-32

Akron-Westfield raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 64-32 win over Alcester-Hudson in a South Dakota boys basketball matchup on January 12.

The last time Akron-Westfield and Alcester-Hudson played in a 48-43 game on January 13, 2022. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 5, Akron-Westfield squared off with Paullina South O'Brien in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

