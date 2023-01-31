 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Akron-Westfield rains down on Hull Trinity Christian 51-40

Akron-Westfield pushed past Hull Trinity Christian for a 51-40 win in Iowa boys basketball action on January 31.

The last time Hull Trinity Christian and Akron-Westfield played in a 45-38 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Hull Trinity Christian faced off against Le Mars Gehlen Catholic . For a full recap, click here. Akron-Westfield took on Lawton-Bronson on January 23 at Akron-Westfield High School. For results, click here.

