Akron-Westfield rides the rough off Hull Trinity Christian 59-46

Akron-Westfield notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Hull Trinity Christian 59-46 on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Hull Trinity Christian and Akron-Westfield played in a 45-38 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 5, Akron-Westfield faced off against Paullina South O'Brien. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.