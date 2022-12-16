 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Akron-Westfield spoils Marcus MMCRU's hopes in extra session 56-52

  • 0

It took overtime, but Akron-Westfield nipped Marcus MMCRU to earn a 56-52 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 16.

Marcus MMCRU authored a promising start, taking an 18-13 advantage over Akron-Westfield at the end of the first quarter.

The Royals proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 32-23 advantage over the Westerners at the half.

Marcus MMCRU had a 36-35 edge on Akron-Westfield at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Westerners and the Royals locked in a 47-47 stalemate.

There was no room for doubt as Akron-Westfield added to its advantage with a 9-5 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Akron-Westfield and Marcus MMCRU squared off with January 18, 2022 at Akron-Westfield High School last season. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

Recently on December 2, Marcus MMCRU squared off with Le Mars Gehlen Catholic in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Westwood defeats Western Christian basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News