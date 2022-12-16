Akron-Westfield spoils Marcus MMCRU's hopes in extra session 56-52

It took overtime, but Akron-Westfield nipped Marcus MMCRU to earn a 56-52 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 16.

Marcus MMCRU authored a promising start, taking an 18-13 advantage over Akron-Westfield at the end of the first quarter.

The Royals proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 32-23 advantage over the Westerners at the half.

Marcus MMCRU had a 36-35 edge on Akron-Westfield at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Westerners and the Royals locked in a 47-47 stalemate.

There was no room for doubt as Akron-Westfield added to its advantage with a 9-5 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.