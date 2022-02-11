Akron-Westfield wins tense tussle with Sioux City Siouxland Christian 60-57

Akron-Westfield didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Sioux City Siouxland Christian 60-57 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 11.
In recent action on February 4, Akron-Westfield faced off against Remsen St. Mary's and Sioux City Siouxland Christian took on Kingsley-Pierson on January 28 at Sioux City Siouxland Christian High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.