Alleman North Polk dumped Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 53-41 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic on March 2 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Recently on Feb. 23, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared off with Carroll in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.