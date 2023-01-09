Alta-Aurelia thumps Moville Woodbury Central in punishing decision 70-43

Alta-Aurelia painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Moville Woodbury Central's defense for a 70-43 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The last time Moville Woodbury Central and Alta-Aurelia played in a 55-42 game on December 9, 2021. For results, click here.
