Alta-Aurelia triggers avalanche over Correctionville River Valley 85-11

Alta-Aurelia painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Correctionville River Valley's defense for an 85-11 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.