Ankeny spins away to top Sioux City S.C. West 83-48

Sioux City S.C. West cut in front fast, but Ankeny bounced aside that challenge and collected an 83-48 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Sioux City S.C. West authored a promising start, taking advantage of Ankeny 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Recently on February 15 , Sioux City S.C. West squared up on North Sioux City Dakota Valley in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

