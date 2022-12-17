 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area boys basketball roundup: Sioux City East edges Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Heelan vs East basketball

East's Fitzy Grant shoots a layup in a Dec. 2 game against Heelan. Grant scored 12 points Friday night as the Black Raiders edged Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51-47.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Three Sioux City East boys players scored in double figures as the Black Raiders edged Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51-47 Friday night.

Fitzy Grant and Sam Jons each had 12 points and Preston Dobbs added 10 points for East, which remained unbeaten at 6-0.

Tylon Schaap led SB-L with 14 points. Evan Janzen added 11 and Tyler Smith had 10 for the Warriors, who fell to 3-2.

Le Mars 58, Sioux City North 53

The Bulldogs won their first game of the season Friday night, while the Stars remained winless.

No individual statistics were immediately available for either team. 

Le Mars improved to 1-3, while North slipped to 0-4.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 78, Sioux City West 63

The Lynx remained unbeaten Friday night. 

CBL improved to 5-0, while the Wolverines slipped to 1-4.

No individual statistics were immediately available for either team. 

