BASKETBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Jason Kleis leads Dakota Valley to first state title

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley High School boys basketball coach Jason Kleis knows that the next time he walks past the school trophy case, he will have a reason to stop, stare, and smile.

Kleis has walked by the trophy case many times before, and looked in at the team's second and third place trophies, remnants of his already highly successful 15-year tenure as the head coach of the Panthers.

But the next time he walks by, Kleis can stare at the Panthers’ 2022 state championship trophy, a reminder of the team’s historic accomplishment that took place this past month in Rapid City.

Those second and third place trophies are special too, but the case's most recent addition undoubtedly draw the most eyes.

“I have so many great memories with those teams and what those kids accomplished, those were super fun as well,” Kleis said of the team's many state tournament participation trophies. “But to see a championship trophy, and just knowing the group we had got us over the hump and got themselves over the hump. I don’t get in those school halls every day, but when I do get there, I’ll be looking for it. It’s going to be pretty sweet.”

For his role in guiding Dakota Valley to the first title in program history and an undefeated 23-0 season, Kleis has been picked as the Journal’s Basketball Coach of the Year.

The Panthers’ state title was the culmination of over a decade of success for the Dakota Valley program. Over the past 11 years, the team has made the South Dakota state tournament seven times, but fell short of a state title every year before this past March.

Last season was perhaps the most heartbreaking finish of all, as the Panthers blew a 15-point lead in a 62-57 loss to Sioux Valley in the 2021 state semifinals. That defeat provided powerful motivation for Dakota Valley as they headed into a new season.

“We have been so close for so many years,” Kleis said. “Getting just about every possible place at state the past 10 years, except for first. We have kind of felt that momentum slowly building a little bit with our kids. Just excitement, and our numbers of good players in the program have really increased.”

After clinching their spot at state with a 68-50 SoDak 16 victory over Madison on March 8, the No. 1 ranked Panthers headed into the tournament with plenty of confidence.

The Panthers then beat Sioux Falls Christian in the first round, 62-56, a win that made Kleis more emotional than he expected.

“We knew we had a really tough draw there and it had the potential to be a state-title type match in the first round, and we didn’t want to lose,” Kleis said. “We all felt a lot of pressure, and when that buzzer sounded, I just remember feeling really emotional, more than I expected. Really thankful and grateful to get through that one.”

The Panthers then defeated Flandreau in the semifinals, before clinching the trophy with the a revenge win in the title game against Sioux Valley.

One thing that championships take is commitment, which Kleis definitely provided for the Panthers. During Dakota Valley's welcome home ceremony the day after the team won it all, assistant coach Nathan Connelly told a story about Kleis’ film-watching habits.

On the night before the game, Kleis burned the midnight oil as he did his best to find a weakness over Sioux Valley. During the basketball season, sleep is not the first priority.

“We can definitely tell he spend a lot of time outside of practice and the games watching film,” Dakota Valley junior Isaac Bruns said. “He creates scouting reports for us, and he’ll watch individual players and make sure we’re prepared for every game. He’s always making sure we’ve got our minds right, and our bodies ready. I can definitely tell that he cares about the team as a whole, and each individual player too.”

Kleis gives much of the credit for the team’s success to his stable of assistant coaches, which includes Connelly, Brian Uhl, Nathan Schipper, Trae Bergh, and Chris Schmidt. One unique thing about Dakota Valley’s coaching staff is that none of them are teachers.

Kleis works as a Wealth Management Director in Dakota Dunes, and leads a staff that is in it for the love of the game.

“All six of us are just guys that want to be involved, love basketball, and love to volunteer,” Kleis said. “...It’s a very unique staff. Everybody is there because they love basketball, they love the kids, and they see the value of high school basketball, and the love and joy for high school basketball.”

With a state title trophy finally in the bag, and all five of the team’s top scorers set to come back for another year, Kleis’ players are confident that he will have the team back in the mix for another state title by the time the new season rolls around.

“He’ll definitely be thinking about that during the offseason and thinking about what we’ve got to do differently,” Bruns said. “I’m sure he’s thinking about that all the time, but I think the approach will be pretty similar. A lot of our top players are back, so the plays and the schemes, and what we did this year worked pretty well."

