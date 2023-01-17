Bent but not broken: Sioux City S.C. East weathers scare to dispatch Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 66-60

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Sioux City S.C. East passed in a 66-60 victory at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic's expense in Iowa boys basketball on January 17.
Last season, Sioux City S.C. East and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared off with January 18, 2022 at Sioux City East High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic took on Sergeant Bluff-Luton on January 10 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.