Bent but not broken: Sioux City S.C. East weathers scare to dispatch Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 66-60

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Sioux City S.C. East passed in a 66-60 victory at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic's expense in Iowa boys basketball on January 17.

