Bishop Heelan uses defense to shut down Le Mars at home

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School boys team has learned a valuable lesson over the last few weeks: Different guys can do different things.

That was apparent in a 52-42 win over Le Mars on Thursday at O’Gorman Fieldhouse.

Heelan saw that theme on defense, as Matt Noll was the primary defender on Le Mars senior guard Caleb Dreckman.

Dreckman entered Thursday’s game with 21.1 points per game, but the Crusaders held the senior guard to just seven points. He scored most of those during the second half.

“Matt Noll did such an amazing job on Dreckman,” Heelan coach Andy Foster said. “When we gave Matt a break, we put Aidan Kuehl and Beau Chamberlain on him. It was kind of a team effort, but Matt took on that challenge and ran with it.

“This has got to be one of our better defensive performances,” Foster added.

After the Crusaders got their stops defensively, that turned into the offensive end. The Crusaders ran the ball in transition well, especially in the second half, and that allowed them to get high-percentage shots and opportunities at the free-throw line.

“If you can play defense and get them to miss, then get going downhill (offensively), you’re going to be in a good spot,” Foster said. “We needed to get stops to do that. I’m happy for our locker room right now.”

Noll isn’t the only Crusaders player who has been tasked with guarding their opponents’ best player.

Against West last Friday night at home, the Crusaders were tasked defensively with limiting the other players to score after Keavian Hayes scored 20-plus points.

The Crusaders came together as a whole to slow down the Wolverines, and followed that up with a collective performance Tuesday against Council Bluffs Jefferson.

“Everybody is willing to play defense,” Foster said. “We’ve had Sean Skinner play defense on their best player, we’ve had Matt play defense on their best player, we’ve had Beau Chamberlain do it. We had Carter Kuehl lock it in against Lewis Central. A lot of guys are willing to do different things, and they all accept that.”

Three Crusaders scored in double figures, led by Noll’s 12 points. Skinner and Miller each had 11 points.

On the other side, Le Mars coach Dave Irwin was simply disappointed at how the Bulldogs played.

He didn’t think the Bulldogs came out with enough energy, something that hasn’t been a problem many times this season.

“We really struggled offensively, and when we missed point-blank shots, we felt sorry for ourselves,” Irwin said. “I really don’t think we competed the way we should have tonight, and that’s a credit to Heelan. Heelan came out and punched us in the mouth and showed they were tougher.”

The loss snapped a three-game win streak, which came in victories over the Crusaders, Yellowjackets and North.

Cal Eckstaine and David Leusink each scored 11 points for the Bulldogs.

“This isn’t what I expect,” Irwin said. “Hopefully we can get it back on track. We’re all seniors, and we’re all pretty much seniors, and they have to take ownership and say, ‘We can do much better.’”

Irwin was also seeking his 299th win as Le Mars coach. The Bulldogs’ next win places Irwin at No. 1 as the school’s all-time winningest coach.

Irwin is in his 20th year coaching at Le Mars.

Both the Crusaders and Bulldogs play Friday to continue their Missouri River Conference slate. Heelan is at home against Sergeant Bluff-Luton while the Bulldogs are at home against the Wolverines.

