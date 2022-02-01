Blowout: LeMars puts together statement win over Sioux City S.C. North 62-30

LeMars left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sioux City S.C. North 62-30 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 1.
In recent action on January 25, LeMars faced off against Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sioux City S.C. North took on Sergeant Bluff-Luton on January 25 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. For a full recap, click here.
