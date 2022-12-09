Blowout: Sioux City S.C. East delivers statement win over Sioux City S.C. West 78-48

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Sioux City S.C. East turned out the lights on Sioux City S.C. West 78-48 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Sioux City S.C. East and Sioux City S.C. West faced off on January 25, 2022 at Sioux City West. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 2, Sioux City S.C. West faced off against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and Sioux City S.C. East took on Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic on December 2 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. Click here for a recap
