Blowout: Sioux City S.C. West delivers statement win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 57-23

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Sioux City S.C. West put away Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 57-23 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

