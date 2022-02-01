Boys basketball: Central Lyon fends off MOC-Floyd Valley, 80-73

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Central Lyon is fighting for a Siouxland Conference boys basketball title, but the fourth-place team in the conference showed it’s not that far off either here Tuesday night.

The Lions, ranked No. 5 in Iowa Class 2A, came away with a hard-fought 80-73 win over MOC-Floyd Valley. Central Lyon – tied with Boyden-Hull for the conference lead at 13-1 – improved its overall mark to 16-1, but got a strong challenge from the homestanding Dutchmen.

Central Lyon made key shots when it had to and its top scorers each had strong performances.

“That’s a scary team,” Central Lyon Coach Ben Gerleman said of MOC-Floyd Valley, hovering around the .500 mark. “Their personnel is scary because on any given night they can get hot and you give them enough confidence and they will play well.

“We had spurts where we had some mental lapses when I thought maybe we could put the game away, but give them credit. Our guys battled back and the important thing is we’re leaving here happy.”

Zach Lutmer scored a game-high 23 points – two above his season average – to pace a balanced Central Lyon ledger. Mason Gerleman, the coach’s son, matched his average with 18 points.

The Lions also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Andrew Austin and 10 points from senior point guard Cooper Spiess.

MOC-Floyd Valley, now 8-10 overall and 8-7 in the Siouxland, was led by sophomore Jesse Van Kalsbeek with 21 points. Juniors Ayden Klein and Luke Korver chipped in 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Central Lyon had a 54-42 lead three minutes into the second half, but the Dutch scored seven unanswered points to pull within five. The Lions responded with an 8-2 spurt, which included two 3-pointers by Mason Gerleman and took a 64-58 lead into the fourth quarter.

MOC-Floyd Valley came as close as 70-66 on a bucket by Klein with 4:34 left in the game. Gerleman canned another three to push it back to a seven-point cushion, but the Dutch didn’t quit.

A 3-pointer by Klein pulled them within 75-71 at the 1:57 mark. A basket by Spiess and two free throws by Lutmer opened up enough breathing room for Central Lyon.

“We hit some big shots and had a couple of big offensive rebounds,” Coach Gerleman said. “The three that Mason hit that took it from seven back to 10 was a huge shot.”

MOC-Floyd Valley tried in vain to get closer in the final minute, but misfired on some long-range bombs. Nevertheless, Coach Loren DeJong was pleased with his team’s effort.

“Their athleticism is what makes them really good, there are just athletes all over the place,” DeJong said. “In a lot of ways we outplayed them, but their quickness on those loose balls and rebounds was the difference.

“I’m really proud of our guys. We were missing our 6-5 post guy tonight (Tyson Blom) so our guys stepped up and did it all. But they’re a really good team.”

Central Lyon cooled off a bit in the fourth quarter but shot 26-for-42 from the field in the first three quarters.

The Lions split regular-season games with Boyden-Hull, ranked No. 1 in 2A. They have four games remaining on their conference slate.

“We’ve got a talented group of kids and talented kids that don’t even get on the floor,” Gerleman said. “We’re looking forward to hopefully the next five weeks. We’ll try to make it last as long as we can and go from there.”

