BOYS BASKETBALL: Gehlen Catholic's Keaten Bonderson scores 1,000th point in win

LE MARS, Iowa — Keaten Bonderson has been thinking about the 1,000-point milestone since the end of last basketball season.

On Tuesday, the Gehlen Catholic High School junior reached that mark in a 76-37 win over Harris-Lake Park.

Bonderson ended up with 26 points, and after the game, he was relieved to reach the millennium mark.

"As soon as I was getting close, I was getting close, and I wanted to get it so I could stop worrying about it," Bonderson said. "I've been thinking about it a lot. It shouldn't really matter, but it was just in my head.

"People have always asked me, 'How close are you?' and it got in my head," Bonderson added. "It does take some weight off. At the start of the year I was worried about it. Now I can just go out and play."

Bonderson reached 1,000 points on the same night Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry became the NBA's all-time 3-point shooter. Bonderson found out after the win against H-LP, and thought that was a cool connection.

"That's pretty cool, but I'm not anywhere close to where he's at," Bonderson said.

Carter DeRocher matched Bonderson with 26 points in the win.

Dakota Valley 61, Beresford 14: The Panthers didn't allowed a point during the opening quarter en route to the win on Tuesday.

They led 36-4 at the half, and 45-4 at the end of three.

Isaac Bruns led the Panthers with 17 points while Braden Major had 11. Randy Rosenquist had 10.

Woodbury Central 67, MVAOCOU 39: Dallas Kluender led the Wildcats with 20 points, while Aidan O'Mara scored 16.

The Wildcats led 42-17 at halftime.

South O'Brien 69, Trinity Christian 39: The Wolverines led 36-18 at the half.

Jake Wallin (19) and Hudson Oolman (18) were the Top 2 scorers for the Wolverines.

Sioux Central 64, Storm Lake St. Mary's 40: The Rebels outscored St. Mary's 24-9 during the third quarter to secure the win.

Jacob Hargens led the Rebels with 23 points while Ethan Mills had 18 and Carter Boettcher 16.

Mason Laven led St. Mary's with 13 points.

