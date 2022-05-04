BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dakota Valley's Isaac Bruns has a knack to be a champion

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Isaac Bruns has a knack for playing basketball. Even coach Jason Kleis admitted that it scares him how much the Dakota Valley High School junior knows about the game.

Bruns’ high basketball IQ helped the Panthers win a state championship this season, and because of that, Bruns is this year’s Journal Player of the Year in boys basketball.

“I knew I had a little bigger of a role this year, after losing a couple of seniors last year,” Bruns said.

Bruns was the linchpin for the Panthers on both sides of the ball, especially on defense.

Kleis has been the Panthers coach for 15 seasons, and he said that he hasn’t had a player who understands defense as much as Bruns has.

Even when Bruns got in foul trouble, Bruns knew how much he needs to change how he guards his guy and made adjustments so that the officials can’t find a way to whistle the Panthers junior.

“He’s the master of understanding how many fouls he has,” Kleis said. “If I ever trusted a kid with four fouls in the fourth quarter, it’s Isaac. He knows the situation. He never gets caught up in the game.”

There was one example of this moment that stood out to Kleis the most.

It happened in the game against Sioux Valley on March 19.

Cossacks junior Oliver Vincent has a knack of drawing fouls on the opposition, and the game against the Panthers was no different.

Vincent drew fouls on various DV players, but not Bruns. Bruns had zero fouls.

During a free-throw situation, Bruns walks over to the Panthers bench and talks with Kleis late in the game.

Kleis asked Bruns if he wanted to guard Vincent.

“He looked up at me without a beat, and said, ‘I got him,’” Kleis said. “Isaac locked him down. He may have scored a bucket or two. That’s Isaac.”

Kleis also recognized the leadership Bruns brought to the Panthers.

As Kleis put it, Bruns was willing to do whatever was necessary to win a ballgame — even if it meant stepping up to say something.

“He doesn’t care who he offends,” Kleis said. “He’s the kind of guy who isn’t afraid to tell the guys what they need to hear. He’s a coach on the floor and in practice. He’s unique to have those qualities.”

The ability to build that leadership doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a seed that was planted three years ago when Bruns started playing under Kleis.

“I think our bond has grown every year,” Bruns said. “I think he’s a great coach and a great guy. I’m always listening when he has something to say. I’m glad he trusted his players to make decisions by ourselves. That might have been a big reason why we did so well this season.”

On offense, Bruns scored 621 points and averaged 23.9 points per game. He made exactly 50 percent of his shots, which came from all over the floor.

He was able to drive against defenses to the hoop, and he was able to pull up and shoot from both the mid-range level and 3-point range.

Bruns scored over 30 points in five different games, and he scored in double figures in all 26 games the Panthers played this season.

His season-high came on Feb. 25 against Lennox where Bruns scored 33 points on 14-for-23 shooting.

He scored 31 twice, against Le Mars on Jan. 6 and Parker on March 1.

“He’ll take some tight shots, and he knows the time when to take those,” Kleis said. “He figured that out in spades this year. He’s got a Kobe (Bryant)-like, 15-foot pull-up shot that separates him from the rest. The fundamentals are perfect. He has perfect balance.”

