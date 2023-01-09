Boys basketball ratings, 1/9

Two city teams entering the Class A picture highlight Chris Basnett's latest look at the high school boys basketball scene.

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Bellevue West (12-0) | 1

2. Gretna (9-1) | 2

3. Creighton Prep (8-4) | 3

4. Omaha Westside (9-2) | 6

5. Lincoln High (9-2) | 4

6. Millard North (9-2) | 5

7. Lincoln East (7-2) | 7

8. Lincoln North Star (7-3) | –

9. Lincoln Northeast (7-4) | –

10. Omaha Central (7-3) | 10

Contenders: Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Southeast, Kearney, Elkhorn South, Papio South, Lincoln Pius X.

Comments: The top three stay the same with only some slight shuffling behind. The seven Lincoln schools are virtually interchangeable at this point, so swap the north side of Lincoln for the south side in the bottom of the rankings as North Star and Northeast move in for Southwest and Southeast. North Star has won three in a row, including a victory over Lincoln High. Of Northeast’s four losses, two have come in overtime, another came by three points (to Lincoln East), and the Rockets have played Bellevue West as tough as anyone so far.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (8-0) | 1

2. Platteview (10-0) | 2

3. Crete (10-1) | 4

4. Beatrice (6-3) | 9

5. York (7-1) | 3

6. Bennington (7-3) | 5

7. Scottsbluff (8-4) | 8

8. Waverly (5-4) | 10

9. Mount Michael (8-2) | –

10. McCook (7-1) | 7

Contenders: Omaha Roncalli, Blair, Norris, Elkhorn

Comments: Like Class A, there appears to be some separation between the top of Class B and the rest of the group as Skutt and Platteview continue to roll. Crete, at 10-1, lost to the Skyhawks by 28 points at the end of December. Bennington’s only loss since the first two days of the season was by 13 points to Platteview on Friday. Two of Beatrice’s three losses are to Platteview, including one by two points, while the other defeat is a three-point loss to Crete. Scottsbluff has losses to Bennington and Crete, as well as unbeaten Ogallala.

Class C-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Ashland-Greenwood (10-0) | 1

2. Wahoo (8-1) | 2

3. Ogallala (12-0) | 3

4. Pierce (10-0) | 4

5. Central City (9-1) | 5

6. Malcolm (9-3) | 6

7. Auburn (7-4) | 7

8. Omaha Concordia (9-1) | 8

9. Aurora (8-3) | –

10. Douglas Co. West (9-1) | 10

Contenders: Lincoln Lutheran, Adams Central, Wayne, Boone Central, Scotus CC, Sidney.

Comments: Another opportunity for Ashland-Greenwood to make a statement this week, with a road game at Class B unbeaten Platteview on Tuesday. The Bluejays’ stout defense will be greatly tested by high-scoring Connor Millikan. Just one change here as Aurora moves in for Lincoln Lutheran. The Huskies have won seven in a row since a 1-3 start, with six of those wins against Class B foes, and have a good argument to be ranked higher than they are.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Freeman (11-0) | 1

2. Doniphan-Trumbull (12-0) | 2

3. Amherst (10-1) | 3

4. Hartington CC (8-1) | 4

5. Norfolk Catholic (6-3) | 5

6. Cross County (9-2) | 6

7. Wakefield (8-2) | 7

8. Elmwood-Murdock (7-3) | –

9. Summerland (9-0) | 9

10. Tri County (10-2) | 8

Contenders: Gordon-Rushville, Yutan, Alma, Laurel-C-C, Elkhorn Valley, Ponca.

Comments: The top teams stay in place after solid weeks, including Freeman’s 17-point win over No. 10 Tri County. The rest of the class is still sorting itself out, with Elmwood-Murdock moving in thanks to a strong schedule, which includes a pair of close losses to C-1 foes. The Knights are 6-1 in their last seven games. Summerland remains unbeaten but has played all but two of its games against D-1 and D-2 competition.

Class D-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Maywood-Hayes Center (13-0) | 1

2. North Platte SP (10-2) | 2

3. Elm Creek (10-1) | 3

4. Dundy Co.-Stratton (8-2) | 4

5. Howells-Dodge (9-3) | 5

6. South Loup (8-1) | 7

7. Bancroft-Rosalie (9-3) | 8

8. Johnson-Brock (9-2) | 9

9. Leyton (9-0) | 10

10. Mead (8-2) | 6

Contenders: Elgin/PJ, Riverside, Humphrey/LHF, Ansley-Litchfield, Kenesaw.

Comments: Maywood-Hayes Center is the state’s first team to reach 13 victories after winning by 30 or more points on three consecutive nights last week. North Platte SP holds at No. 2 despite a loss, with that defeat coming at C-1 Cozad by seven points. Dundy Co.-Stratton picked up an impressive overtime win over Class B Alliance. The only other defeat for a ranked team was Mead’s loss to C-1 Yutan.

Class D-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Parkview Christian (9-1) | 1

2. Osceola (8-2) | 2

3. Shelton (8-1) | 3

4. Wynot (9-0) | 4

5. Mullen (6-1) | 7

6. Creighton (9-2) | 8

7. Humphrey SF (8-2) | 5

8. Potter-Dix (5-1) | 9

9. Paxton (6-2) | 6

10. Falls City Sacred Heart (6-4) | –

Contenders: Nebraska Lutheran, St. Mary’s, Hyannis, Wausa, Stuart, Friend, Santee, S-E-M.

Comments: Humphrey St. Francis (20 at Howells-Dodge) and Paxton (35 to Maywood-Hayes Center) both receive slight demotions for lopsided losses to top-five D-1 opponents. Some big tests are coming for top-ranked Parkview Christian over the next week and a half, with a trip to the MUDECAS tournament this week and a home game against C-2 No. 10 Elmwood-Murdock early next week. Falls City Sacred Heart rejoins the top 10 with a schedule that includes four losses to Class C-1 or C-2 opponents.