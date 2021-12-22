BOYS BASKETBALL: Remsen St. Mary's wins Top 10 battle against Gehlen Catholic

REMSEN, Iowa — The Remsen St. Mary’s High School basketball team won a Class 1A Top 10 matchup on Tuesday, as it beat sixth-ranked Gehlen Catholic 84-62.

The Hawks, ranked fifth in this week’s poll, outscored the Jays 22-2 during the second quarter.

Carter Schorg made four 3-pointers en route to a 24-point game. He also was 9-for-9 in the game.

Austin Jensen chipped in with 20 points and five rebounds.

Western Christian 65, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59: The Wolfpack led 35-26 at the half.

Ty Van Essen led the Wolfpack with 18 points, as he made seven shots and four free throws.

Tate Van Regenmorter had 11 points while Eli Van Essen scored 10.

Tyler Smith and Scott Kroll both scored 20 points for the Warriors. Kroll made four 3s while Smith hit three.

South Sioux 59, Archbishop Bergan 51: The Cardinals scored 16 points during the fourth quarter on Tuesday to clinch the win.

Hinton 69, Woodbury Central 58: The Blackhawks outscored the Wildcats 40-30 in the second half to clinch the win on Tuesday.

Caleb Holmes led the Blackhawks with 23 points, as the senior made seven shots and eight free throws.

Carson Pierce added 20 points.

Aidan O’Mara led the Wildcats with 21 points, as the senior made four 3s.

Dallas and Drew Kluender combined for 29 points on nine made shots.

Boyden-Hull 76, Okoboji 61: The Comets scored 46 points after trailing at the half to beat the Pioneers on Tuesday.

Lucas Lorenzen led the Pioneers with 36 points. Kaleb Peschong added another 14.

Tanner Te Slaa led the Comets with 28 points. Bryan Zylstra had 24 while Vince Katzfey scored 21.

West Sioux 88, Akron-Westfield 37: The Falcons made 48 second-half points on Tuesday.

The Falcons were 31-for-60 from the floor.

Mason Coppock led the Falcons with 18 points. Booker Walsh scored 15 and Carter Bultman had 14.

Zac Van Meeteren had nine rebounds.

South O’Brien 48, Harris-Lake Park 32: The Wolverines held the Wolves to 11 second-half points.

The Wolverines had three guys who scored in double-figures. Jacob Van Lith led with 15 while Sawyer Honkomp had 11 and Jake Wallin 10.

Caleb Hemphill led H-LP with nine points.

Sioux Center 59, Sheldon 46: The Warriors moved to 3-3 on the season by holding the Orabs to 21 second-half points.

Warriors senior Christian Vietor scored a game-high 16 points, while Carson Bruhn had 13 and Cael Van Beek with 12.

Shane Brouwer led Sheldon with 14 points.

Denison-Schleswig 68, Red Oak 60: The Monarchs scored 42 points in the final 16 minutes.

Carson Seuntjens led the Monarchs with 22 points.

Newell-Fonda 65, Ridge View 39: The Mustangs jumped out to a 14-2 lead to beat the Raptors.

Trey Jungers led the Mustangs with 13 points while Ryan Greenfield had 12. Carter Sievers scored 11.

West Lyon 53, MOC-Floyd Valley 51: Javen Meyer led the Wildcats with 14 points on 6 of 9 shooting.

Central Lyon 87, Sibley-Ocheyedan 52: The Lions limited the Generals to 22 first-half points on Tuesday.

Mason Gerleman hit eight 3s to get a 26-point night to lead the Lions. Central Lyon was 12-for-26 from 3-point range.

Andrew Austin also scored 17 points for Central Lyon.

Logan Bruxvoort had 14 points and five rebounds for S-O.

Battle Creek 51, Ponca 41: The Indians were held to 15 first-half points. Dalton Lamprecht led with 16 points.

