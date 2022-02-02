Boys basketball roundup: Bishop Heelan senior Nick Miller scores 31 points in win over Council Bluffs Jefferson

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School boys basketball team defeated Council Bluffs Jefferson on Tuesday night, winning 81-48 at O’Gorman Fieldhouse.

Crusaders senior Nick Miller led the Crusaders with 31 points. He was a perfect 13-for-13 from the floor, and he also made five of six free throws.

Miller had an efficiency rating of plus-29.

Matt Noll scored 16 points. He made two 3-pointers.

Carter Kuehl also scored 11.

The Crusaders were 34-for-61 and made six 3s. Their defense held the Yellowjackets to a 19-for-45 clip.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 63, West 39: The Lynx led 38-14 at the half.

The loss moved the Wolverines to 4-10 on the season.

Le Mars 62, North 30: The Bulldogs held the Stars to 15 points in each half. They limited the Stars to six points during the second half.

Caleb Dreckman led the Bulldogs with 22 points on 10 made shots. He made two 3s.

Konnor Calhoun made six shots en route to a 13-point game.

Bulldogs coach Dave Irwin won his 298th career game, tying him with Eugene Carey.

Gehlen Catholic 66, Hinton 54: Gehlen Catholic outscored the Blackhawks 39-25 throughout the second half.

Carter DeRocher led the Jays with 14 points, while Drake DeRocher scored 12.

Caleb Holmes led the Blackhawks with 27 points.

Trinity Christian 45, Akron-Westfield 38: The Tigers led by one point at the intermission.

Ethan Kooima led Trinity Christian with 18 points, making six shots.

Spencer 59, Denison-Schleswig 43: Spencer won its 13th game on Tuesday on the road, holding the Monarchs to 18 first-half points.

Carson Seuntjens led the Monarchs with 13 points, while Luke Wiebers had 12 points.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 53, Harris-Lake Park 34: The Hawks scored 30 points throughout the second half.

They led 23-11 at the half.

Hawks juniors Lance Berends and Kooper Ebel scored a combined 36 points.

OABCIG 81, Ridge View 42: The Falcons led 35-19 at the half.

Beckett DeJean led OABCIG with 27 points. He was 11-for-14. Kane Ladwig also scored 13 points.

Cade Harriman led the Raptors with 21 points.

Boyden-Hull 82, Sheldon 49: The Comets charged out to a 26-13 lead after the first quarter, and scored 42 points over the first 16 minutes.

Comets seniors Vince Katzfey and Dylan Francis combined for 46 points. Both guys combined for 10 3s, including six from Francis.

Tanner Te Slaa had eight assists.

Ryan Vollink led the Orabs with 14 points.

Emmetsburg 47, Alta-Aurelia 46: The Warriors led by six points after the third quarter, as they scored 19 in that frame.

Brandon Sonksen led the Warriors with 11 points.

Western Christian 77, Tea Area 42: The Wolfpack moved to 16-1 with the win on Tuesday.

They outscored the Titans 26-10 over the third quarter.

Ty Van Essen had a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double. Tate Van Regenmorter had 18 points and three rebounds.

Sioux Central 71, Storm Lake St. Mary's 44: The Rebels led 36-16 at the half.

Rebels junior Jacob Hargens had 31 points and eight rebounds to help his team get to 14-3.

South O'Brien 46, MMCRU 36: The Wolverines started out with a 14-4 lead.

Jake Wallin led the Wolverines with 15 points while Hudson Oolman scored 14.

Royals senior Preston Astidias scored nine points.

Storm Lake 56, Estherville-Lincoln Central 49: The Tornadoes won their 10th game of the season by jumping out to a 30-19 lead at the half.

Tornadoes senior Sam Slight led his squad with a 15-point game. He was 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, George-Little Rock 56 (3 OT): The game was tied at 40-40 at the end of regulation, then both teams scored two points over the first overtime.

Then, the game was tied at 51-51 at the end of the second overtime.

Isaiah Johnson led the Mustangs with 14 points, while Drew Denekas had 12 points.

