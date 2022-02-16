Boys basketball roundup: Dakota Valley pulls away from Sioux City West

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley High School boys basketball team scored 57 first-half points on Tuesday that helped the Panthers beat the West Wolverines 89-41 at home.

Isaac Bruns led the Panthers with 10 total shots, and that gave him a 23-point game. He also made both his free throws, while also grabbing 10 rebounds.

Randy Rosenquist added 17 points while having 13 assists.

Jaxson Wingert and Luke Norby had 12 points each.

South Sioux City 63, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58: The Warriors led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter, but the Cardinals led 26-24 at the half.

South Sioux also led by six points at the end of the third quarter.

The Cardinals had three scorers in double figures. Anthony Earth scored a game-high 25 points, and that included five 3-pointers. Tyler Knowles and Manny Paul each had 12 points.

Dylon Schaap led the Warriors with 15 points. Tyler Smith helped out with 14 points, and Scott Kroll had 13.

East 78, Storm Lake 53: The Black Raiders had three scorers in double figures during Tuesday’s win.

Brandt Van Dyke led the Black Raiders with 18 points, while Kelynn Jacobsen scored 14. Ben Jackson also hit two 3-pointers, as he scored 12.

Sam Slight led the Tornadoes with 17 points.

Omaha Skutt 65, Bishop Heelan 55: Skutt scored 40 points in the final 16 minutes to get the home win over the Crusaders.

Matt Noll led the Crusaders with 16 points and seven rebounds. Crusaders junior Carter Kuehl added 13 points.

