Boys basketball roundup: Dakota Valley thumps Sioux City East

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley High School basketball team took it to a fellow Metro team on Thursday.

The Panthers jumped out to a 16-6 lead early in the game, and they ended up beating the East Black Raiders 71-53 at DV High School.

The Panthers made 50 percent of their shots, and they made 10 3-pointers. Jaxon Hennies and Randy Rosenquist made three 3s while Brayden Major connected on two.

Dakota Valley's center, Jaxson Wingert, led the Panthers with 20 points. He made all nine shots he took inside the 3-point line, and he missed his only 3-point attempt.

Randy Rosenquist had 15 points and seven assists. Isaac Bruns wasn't too far off from a double-double, either, as the junior had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Kelynn Jacobsen and Preston Dobbs both scored 10 points to lead East.

Boys district play

Woodbury Central 65, Gehlen Catholic 59: Four different Wildcats scored in double figures on get the road win in Class 1A-District 1 play in Le Mars.

Dallas Kluender led the Wildcats with 18 points, while Aidan O'Mara scored 17.

Drew Kluender and Carter Bleil each scored 11 points.

Keaten Bonderson scored 35 points in the loss for the Jays.

Rock Valley 64, Unity Christian 47: The Rockets scored 37 points during the second half while limiting the Knights to 26.

Bryson Grootheest led the Rockets with 24 points, while Sam Remmerde had 13 and Dawson Van Beek 12.

James Bouma led the Knights with 15 points.

Okoboji 71, Sioux Central 58: The Pioneers went on a second-quarter run to build a 35-26 lead at the half. The game was being played in Estherville.

Sioux Central stormed back in the third quarter to tie the game, but Okoboji responded taking a 50-43 lead going into the final quarter of play.

Lucas Lorenzen led the Pioneers with 26 points. Aidan Dahms contributed 16, Kaleb Peschong 13, Austin Harms and Mason Vander Pol both finished with 8. Sioux Central was led by Jacob Hargens 24 points. Carter Boettcher added 16.

