BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Le Mars edges Sergeant Bluff-Luton

LATE FRIDAY

Le Mars 47, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44: Tyler Smith led the Warriors with 17 points, as the junior guard was 7 of 12 from the floor, and he made two 3s.

Dylon Schaap and Jacob Hoffman both scored nine points in the season opener for SB-L.

The Warriors didn’t shoot well from the free-throw line, as they were 4-for-13.

Woodbury Central 83, River Valley 44: Wildcats senior Dallas Kluender led his squad with 23 points. He made 11 shots while making one of two free throws.

Aidan O'Mara had 16 points.

Caleb Burns led the Wolverines with 24 points, as 15 of those came in the first half.

Kingsley-Pierson 53, OABCIG 49: The Panthers had two double-digit scorers in the win Friday over the Falcons.

Jackson Howe led the Panthers with 17 points while Boston Doeschot had 15.

Beckett DeJean had 13 points for the Falcons.

Sheldon 57, Sibley-Ocheyedan 34: The Orabs’ defense held the Generals to 13-for-52 shooting from the floor on Friday.

They were also 2 of 15 from 3-point territory.

Logan Bruxvoort had a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double for the Generals.

Newell-Fonda 62, Sioux Central 61: The Mustangs picked up their first win of the season during the road nailbiter on Friday.

The Rebels jumped out to a 16-7 lead after the first quarter, but Newell-Fonda had a 39-point second half.

Carter Sievers led the Mustangs with 23 points while Trey Jungers scored 14.

Jacob Hargens turned in a 29-point, 12-rebound double-double. Ethan Mills also had 17 points.

South O’Brien 59, West Sioux 54: The Wolverines jumped out to a 22-8 lead after the first quarter and that was enough of a cushion.

Jake Wallin led the Wolverines with 20 points. Wallin made four of seven shots inside the 3-point arc. Wallin also visited the free-throw line often, as he was 12 of 17.

Hudson Oolman had 17 points for South O’Brien while Sawyer Honkomp scored 14.

