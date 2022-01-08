BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Scott Dickson's 15 points lifts Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SERGEANT BLUFF — Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys basketball coach Adam Vander Schaaf called a much-needed timeout early in the game Saturday against Cherokee.

The Warriors were down 11-0 in the first 3 minutes, and the Braves were making 3-pointers.

Vander Schaaf called that 60-second timeout, and that woke the Warriors up.

The Warriors ended up winning the game 62-50 over the Braves.

SB-L had four scorers in double figures, led by Scott Dickson's 15 points. He had nine points at the half.

The other three double-digit scorers were: Tyler Smith (14), Dylon Schaap (14) and Scott Kroll (10).

Joe Benson hit one of those early 3s for the Braves, and he led with a game-high 21 points.

LATE FRIDAY

Le Mars 63, West 54: The Le Mars High School boys basketball team held West to just 10 points in the fourth quarter en route to a 63-54 win on Friday.

The Bulldogs won their fourth game in conference play, led by Caleb Dreckman with 26 points.

Keavian Hayes led West with 23 points while Jay Grause scored 15 points.

The Bulldogs led 33-30 at the half.

The Wolverines fell to 1-5 on the season.

Gehlen Catholic 79, Hinton 66: A few weeks after his teammate reached the milestone, Jays junior Carter DeRocher reached the 1,000-point club.

DeRocher made eight shots and six free throws en route to a 22-point game.

Keaten Bonderson, the other Jays scorer who reached the millennium mark, scored a game-high 31 points. He was 10-for-16 and 8 of 12 from the free-throw line. Bonderson also made three 3-pointers.

The Blackhawks had two scorers in double figures. Caleb Holmes had 23 points on seven made shots, while Carson Pierce had 15.

South O’Brien 59, MMCRU 50: The Wolverines led 33-15 at the half.

Jake Wallin led the Wolverines with 12 points and made five of eight shots to get there.

Sawyer Honkomp and Hudson Oolman both scored 10 points.

Ben Woodall made all three 3s for South O’Brien and had nine points.

Kyler Bork led the Royals with 14 points, while Derek Goth made two 3s with a 13-point game. MItchell Schnepf had a 12-point game.

Remsen St. Mary’s 47, Unity Christian 44: Jaxon Bunkers made two 3-pointers to lead the Hawks with 19 points.

The Hawks were 18-for-34 from the floor, and made four 3s.

With the win, Remsen St. Mary’s stays unbeaten at 9-0.

Unity made 41 percent of its shots. Carter De Jong led Unity with 17 points, as he made three 3s.

OABCIG 69, Lawton-Bronson 43: Falcons junior Beckett DeJean had an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double in the win. DeJean made seven of eight shots, and four of five free throws.

Easton Harms made five shots for a 13-point game, and Treyton Kolar scored 10 points.

Griffin Diersen had eight rebounds.

Kingsley-Pierson 70, MVAOCOU 36: The Panthers held the Rams to 16 points during the first half.

The Panthers moved to 7-3 on the season.

Southeast Valley 67, Alta-Aurelia 38: The Warriors trailed 52-27 at the half.

Tanner Randall made four shots, including a 3-pointer, to score nine points.

Sioux Central 54, West Bend-Mallard 29: The Rebels outscored the Wolverines 20-3 during the third quarter after leading just 20-16 at the half.

Rebels junior Jacob Hargens was 11-for-20 and scored 30 points. He reached the 1,000-point mark. He also made six of seven free throws.

Carter Boettcher also scored 10 points, while having three rebounds and three assists.

Western Christian 76, Storm Lake 37: The Wolfpack jumped out to a 21-5 lead after the first quarter.

Wyatt Gulker led the Wolfpack with 18 points, as he made four 3s.

Eli Van Essen scored 16 points and he made two 3s.

