Boys basketball roundup: Sioux City East thumps West on the road

SIOUX CITY — The East High School boys basketball team held West to nine second-half points on Tuesday en route to an 81-35 win at West.

The Black Raiders also held the Wolverines to two points during the third quarter. West made just two field goals during the second half, as Jay Grause made two of them with a two-pointer and a 3-pointer.

Bie Ruei led the Black Raiders with 20 points. He made eight shots and four free throws. Kelynn Jacobsen scored 12 points.

Lamarion Mothershead led the Wolverines with 13 points.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, North 50: Tyler Smith scored 29 points on his 17th birthday, and most of those points came during the second half.

Smith made 10 shots, with four of them coming behind the arc. He was also 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Nick Hinkel and Scott Kroll each scored nine points.

The Warriors led 30-29 at halftime, and they grew that lead to eight at the end of the third quarter.

Carter Pinney led the Stars with 19 points.

West Sioux 58, South O’Brien 42: The Falcons held the Wolverines to 30 percent shooting, and David Bottjen had the best night shooting at 43 percent.

Bottjen led the Wolverines with 17 points.

Okoboji 57, George-Little Rock 44: The Mustangs led the Pioneers to 26-24 at the half, but the Pioneers limited their opponent to 18 second-half points.

The Pioneers were led by Lucas Lorenzen's 27 points. With those points, Lorenzen became the all-time leading scorer in the history of Okoboji.

“It is another incredible accomplishment for an outstanding player who has worked so hard and given so much throughout his career,” Pioneers coach Ryan Stumbo said. “We are so proud of Lucas and this team and look forward to building on all the positives moving forward with this group.”

West Central 62, Vermillion 58: The Tanagers had four scorers in double figures in the loss, led by Charlie Ward’s 16 points.

Nick Sorensen had 14 while Jake Jensen had 12 and T.J. Tracy 11.

