BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: West Sioux shocks Woodbury Central

HAWARDEN, Iowa — The West Sioux High School boys basketball team shot 56 percent from the floor on Thursday to defeat Woodbury Central 85-53.

The Falcons (1-4) outscored the Wildcats 26-9 during the fourth quarter.

Mason Coppock led the Falcons with 28 points, as he made 11 of 17 shots. He also made all four free-throw attempts.

Blake Van Ballegooyen chipped in 13 points. Booker Walsh had 10.

Aidan O’Mara and Dallas Kluender both scored 21 points. Both players made two 3s.

Unity Christian 64, Gehlen Catholic 41: The Knights limited the Jays to just 10 second-half points in the win.

Carter De Jong had 22 points, including two 3s. James Bouma had 12 points and Bo Byl had 10.

Carter DeRocher made two 3s en route to an 18-point game while Keaten Bonderson had 14 points.

OABCIG 50, West Monona 46: Beckett DeJean scored 28 points to lead the Falcons. He was 12-for-22 as well as 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

MOC-Floyd Valley 74, Sibley-Ocheyedan 39: The Dutch scored 28 points during the third quarter to boost themselves to the victory.

Luke Korver led MOC-FV with 21 points. He made four 3s.

Jesse Van Kalsbeek had 16 points while Ayden Klein had 12.

The Generals were led by Keagan Van Westen with 12 points.

Western Christian 64, Spencer 60: Ashtin Van’t Hul led the Wolfpack with 16 points, while Ty Van Essen and Wyatt Gulker both had 15.

The Wolfpack made 54 percent of their shots.

Storm Lake St. Mary’s 72, River Valley 61: Mason Laven led the Panthers with 24 points, including four 3s.

Pablo Pasquel had 17 points and Bennett Smith had 15.

The Panthers shot 54 percent.

Storm Lake 48, Cherokee 44: The game was tied at 34-34 through three quarters, but the Tornadoes outscored the Braves 14-10 in the final eight minutes.

Sam Slight led the Tornadoes with 18 points.

Wil Lugar led Cherokee with 16 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0