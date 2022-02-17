Boys basketball roundup: Woodbury Central advances to Class 1A substate semifinals

LE MARS, Iowa — Four different Woodbury Central High School boys basketball players scored in double figures on get the 65-59 road win over Gehlen Catholic on Thursday in Class 1A-District 1 play in Le Mars.

Dallas Kluender led the Wildcats with 18 points, while Aidan O'Mara scored 17.

Drew Kluender and Carter Bleil each scored 11 points.

Keaten Bonderson scored 35 points in the loss for the Jays.

Newell-Fonda 69, Kingsley-Pierson 50: The Mustangs made 53 percent of their shots to advance to the Class 1A-1 substate semifinals.

Carter Sievers led the Mustangs with 21 points while Trey Jungers had 17 points.

With the win, the Mustangs meet Woodbury Central Tuesday at Kingsley-Pierson's new gym.

Remsen St. Mary's 62, H-M-S 22: The Hawks limited Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn to just nine made shots Thursday in a substate quarterfinal.

Alex Schroeder and Ryan Willman each scored 14 points to lead RSM. The Hawks will meet South O'Brien on Tuesday at Unity Christian.

Lance Berends led H-M-S with seven points.

South O'Brien 65, George-Little Rock 56: Both teams made 19 shots, but the Wolverines made a higher percentage of shots.

Sawyer Honkomp made six of those shots with 19 points. He made three 3-pointers.

Jake Wallin scored 16 for the Wolverines while Boston Riedemann scored 12.

Drew Denekas led the Mustangs with 21 points.

Hinton 47, West Sioux 40: The Blackhawks outscored the Falcons 12-6 over the second quarter to create their distance in the 2A-1 quarterfinal.

Caleb Holmes led Hinton with 17 points. He also made eight free throws. The Blackhawks will play Central Lyon at 7 p.m. Tuesday at MOC-Floyd Valley.

Okoboji 71, Sioux Central 58: The Pioneers went on a second-quarter run to build a 35-26 lead at the half. The game was being played in Estherville to advance to the 2A-2 substate semifinal. That game will be against Estherville-Lincoln Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Emmetsburg.

Sioux Central stormed back in the third quarter to tie the game, but Okoboji responded taking a 50-43 lead going into the final quarter of play.

Lucas Lorenzen led the Pioneers with 26 points. Aidan Dahms contributed 16, Kaleb Peschong 13, Austin Harms and Mason Vander Pol both finished with 8.

Sioux Central was led by Jacob Hargens 24 points. Carter Boettcher added 16.

Central Lyon 83, West Monona 38: The Lions held the Spartans to 28 percent from the floor. Landon Blatchford ended his junior season with a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Cherokee 67, OABCIG 47: The Braves advanced to the Class 2A-1 semifinals, thanks to having a 19-4 third quarter over the Falcons.

Wil Lugar led Cherokee with 18 points, and Joe Benson added 12.

With the win, the Braves will meet Western Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday at North.

Western Christian 63, East Sac 28: The Wolfpack led 33-10 at the half.

Tyler Schmitt led the Raiders with 13 points.

Rock Valley 64, Unity Christian 47: The Rockets scored 37 points during the second half while limiting the Knights to 26.

Bryson Grootheest led the Rockets with 24 points, while Sam Remmerde had 13 and Dawson Van Beek 12.

James Bouma led the Knights with 15 points.

Boyden-Hull 90, West Lyon 53: The Comets led 42-24 at the half.

Caleb Folkens led the Wildcats with 14 points.

Boyden-Hull and Rock Valley will play one another Tuesday in Sheldon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0