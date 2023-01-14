Boys Basketball Scores 01-13-23

IOWA
Akron-Westfield 59; Trinity Christian 46
Bishop Heelan 59; Council Bluffs Lincoln 56
Central Lyon 95; Okoboji 49
East Sac County 57; Storm Lake St. Mary's 25
Emmetsburg 63; Manson-NW Webster 51
GTRA 70; Pocahontas Area 31
Kinglsey-Pierson 64; Woodbury Central 27
Newell-Fonda 82; Westbend-Mallard 50
OABCIG 70; Ridge View 53
Remsen St. Mary's 46; Harris-Lake Park 35
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56; Council Bluffs Jefferson 46
Sioux Central 70; Southeast Valley 32
Sioux City East 60; Le Mars 46
South Central Calhoun 59; Alta-Aurelia 39
Storm Lake 50; Spencer 47
Unity Christian 59; Hinton 37
West Lyon 76; Rock Valley 41
Westwood 67; River Valley 47
NEBRASKA
Bloomfield 63; Plainview 42
Cedar Catholic 42; Pierce 37
Columbus 46; Norfolk 39
Elk Point-Jefferson, SD 54; Ponca 46
Hartington-Newcastle 57; Homer 24
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 65; Walthill 44
Oakland-Craig 52; Lyons-Decatur Northeast 37
Scotus Central Catholic 52; Battle Creek 43
Winnebago 76; Wynot 66
SOUTH DAKOTA
Elk Point-Jefferson 54; Ponca 46
Yankton 59; Watertown 43
MISSING SCORES
Estherville Lincoln Central vs Spirit Lake (Iowa - Lakes)
Sioux City West vs Sioux City North (Iowa - Missouri River)
MOC-Floyd Valley vs Sheldon (Iowa - Siouxland)
Boyden-Hull vs Sibley-Ocheyedan (Iowa - Siouxland)
George-Little Rock vs Sioux Center (Iowa - Siouxland)
MMCRU vs Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (Iowa - War Eagle)
West Sioux vs South O'Brien (Iowa - War Eagle)
West Monona vs Lawton-Bronson (Iowa - Western Valley)