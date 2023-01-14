 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Basketball Scores 01-13-23

IOWA

Akron-Westfield 59; Trinity Christian 46

Bishop Heelan 59; Council Bluffs Lincoln 56

Central Lyon 95; Okoboji 49

East Sac County 57; Storm Lake St. Mary's 25

Emmetsburg 63; Manson-NW Webster 51

GTRA 70; Pocahontas Area 31

Kinglsey-Pierson 64; Woodbury Central 27

Newell-Fonda 82; Westbend-Mallard 50

OABCIG 70; Ridge View 53

Remsen St. Mary's 46; Harris-Lake Park 35

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56; Council Bluffs Jefferson 46

Sioux Central 70; Southeast Valley 32

Sioux City East 60; Le Mars 46

South Central Calhoun 59; Alta-Aurelia 39

Storm Lake 50; Spencer 47

Unity Christian 59; Hinton 37

West Lyon 76; Rock Valley 41

Westwood 67; River Valley 47

NEBRASKA

Bloomfield 63; Plainview 42

Cedar Catholic 42; Pierce 37

Columbus 46; Norfolk 39

Elk Point-Jefferson, SD 54; Ponca 46

Hartington-Newcastle 57; Homer 24

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 65; Walthill 44

Oakland-Craig 52; Lyons-Decatur Northeast 37

Scotus Central Catholic 52; Battle Creek 43

Winnebago 76; Wynot 66

SOUTH DAKOTA

Elk Point-Jefferson 54; Ponca 46

Yankton 59; Watertown 43

MISSING SCORES

Estherville Lincoln Central vs Spirit Lake (Iowa - Lakes)

Sioux City West vs Sioux City North (Iowa - Missouri River)

MOC-Floyd Valley vs Sheldon (Iowa - Siouxland)

Boyden-Hull vs Sibley-Ocheyedan (Iowa - Siouxland)

George-Little Rock vs Sioux Center (Iowa - Siouxland)

MMCRU vs Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (Iowa - War Eagle)

West Sioux vs South O'Brien (Iowa - War Eagle)

West Monona vs Lawton-Bronson (Iowa - Western Valley)

