Boys Basketball Scores 01-17-23

IOWA
Central Lyon 79; Sheldon 33
Council Bluffs Lincoln 69; Sioux City North 55
George-Little Rock 60; Sibley-Ocheyedan 30
GTRA 59; Alta-Aurelia 52
Kingsley-Pierson 69; River Valley 35
Manson-NW Webster 53; Southeast Valley 48
MMCRU 54; Akron-Westfield 51
MOC-Floyd Valley 79; Boyden-Hull 59
Newell-Fonda 73; Storm Lake St. Mary's 25
OABCIG 82; Westwood 79
Remsen St. Mary's 71; Trinity Christian 31
Ridge View 71; Siouxland Christian 32
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40; Le Mars 23
Sioux Center 54; Rock Valley 48
Sioux Central 70; Emmetsburg 44
Sioux City East 66; Bishop Heelan 60
Sioux City West 75; Council Bluffs Jefferson 58
South Central Calhoun 85; Pocahontas Area 49
South O'Brien 69; Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 61
Spencer 73; Cherokee Washington 52
Spirit Lake 65; Storm Lake 57
West Bend-Mallard 56; East Sac County 48
West Lyon 86; Okoboji 42
West Monona 60; Woodbury Central 45
West Sioux 60; Harris-Lake Park 54
Western Christian 71; Unity Christian 59
NEBRASKA
Battle Creek 52; Guardian Angels Central Catholic 42
Cornerstone Christian 42; Cedar Bluffs 26
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 51; Hartington-Newcastle 26
Lincoln Pius X 61; Norfolk 40
Madison 53; Stanton 48 (OT)
Norfolk Catholic 51; Pierce 35
Oakland-Craig 71; Tekamah-Herman 41
Omaha Christian Academy 69; Whiting, IA 19
Scotus Central Catholic 53; North Bend Central 46
Wakefield 72; Lyons-Decatur Northeast 38
Wayne 53; Crofton 22
West Holt 62; Plainview 46
Winnebago 51; Ponca 43
Winside 42; Osmond-Randolph 25
Wynot 58; Creighton 55
SOUTH DAKOTA
Elk Point-Jefferson 60; Vermillion 49
Jefferson 60; Yankton 48
MISSING SCORES
Gehlen Catholic vs West Sioux (Iowa - War Eagle)
MVAOCOU vs. Lawton-Bronson (Iowa - Western Valley)