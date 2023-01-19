 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Basketball Scores 01-17-23

IOWA

Central Lyon 79; Sheldon 33

Council Bluffs Lincoln 69; Sioux City North 55

George-Little Rock 60; Sibley-Ocheyedan 30

GTRA 59; Alta-Aurelia 52

Kingsley-Pierson 69; River Valley 35

Manson-NW Webster 53; Southeast Valley 48

MMCRU 54; Akron-Westfield 51

MOC-Floyd Valley 79; Boyden-Hull 59

Newell-Fonda 73; Storm Lake St. Mary's 25

OABCIG 82; Westwood 79

Remsen St. Mary's 71; Trinity Christian 31

Ridge View 71; Siouxland Christian 32

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40; Le Mars 23

Sioux Center 54; Rock Valley 48

Sioux Central 70; Emmetsburg 44

Sioux City East 66; Bishop Heelan 60

Sioux City West 75; Council Bluffs Jefferson 58

South Central Calhoun 85; Pocahontas Area 49

South O'Brien 69; Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 61

Spencer 73; Cherokee Washington 52

Spirit Lake 65; Storm Lake 57

West Bend-Mallard 56; East Sac County 48

West Lyon 86; Okoboji 42

West Monona 60; Woodbury Central 45

West Sioux 60; Harris-Lake Park 54

Western Christian 71; Unity Christian 59

NEBRASKA

Battle Creek 52; Guardian Angels Central Catholic 42

Cornerstone Christian 42; Cedar Bluffs 26

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 51; Hartington-Newcastle 26

Lincoln Pius X 61; Norfolk 40

Madison 53; Stanton 48 (OT)

Norfolk Catholic 51; Pierce 35

Oakland-Craig 71; Tekamah-Herman 41

Omaha Christian Academy 69; Whiting, IA 19

Scotus Central Catholic 53; North Bend Central 46

Wakefield 72; Lyons-Decatur Northeast 38

Wayne 53; Crofton 22

West Holt 62; Plainview 46

Winnebago 51; Ponca 43

Winside 42; Osmond-Randolph 25

Wynot 58; Creighton 55

SOUTH DAKOTA

Elk Point-Jefferson 60; Vermillion 49

Jefferson 60; Yankton 48

MISSING SCORES

Gehlen Catholic vs West Sioux (Iowa - War Eagle)

MVAOCOU vs. Lawton-Bronson (Iowa - Western Valley)

0 Comments
