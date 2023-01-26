 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Boys Basketball Scores 01-24-23

IOWA

Central Lyon 78; Boyden-Hull 57

Council Bluffs Lincoln 70; Council Bluffs Jefferson 35

East Sac County 51; Manson-NW Webster 46

GTRA 66; Storm Lake St. Mary's 25

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 63; MMCRU 51

Le Mars 62; Bishop Heelan 49

MOC-Floyd Valley 75; West Lyon 68

Newell-Fonda 75; Emmetsburg 44

OABCIG 55; IKM Manning 47

Okoboji 68; Sibley-Ocheyedan 34

Pocahontas Area 68; Southeast Valley 54

Remsen St. Mary's 79; Harris-Lake Park 31

Rock Valley 42; George-Little Rock 33

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62; Sioux City North 59

Sioux Center 81; Sheldon 47

Sioux Central 77; Alta-Aurelia 57

Sioux City East 66; Sioux City West 51

South Central Calhoun 79; West-Bend Mallard 55

Storm Lake 79; Cherokee Washington 69

Unity Christian 69; South O'Brien 57

West Sioux 68; Gehlen Catholic 53

NEBRASKA

Cedar Catholic 63, Ponca 30

Hartington-Newcastle 47, Plainview 44

Howells-Dodge 56, Battle Creek 49

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Oakland-Craig 32

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 54, Osmond-Randolph 25

Lincoln North Star 84; Norfolk 52

O'Neill 55, Norfolk Catholic 52

Pender 41, Tri County Northeast 34

Pierce 41, West Point-Beemer 29

Stanton 65, Twin River 50

Wakefield 64, Lutheran High Northeast 57 (OT)

West Holt 65, Neligh-Oakdale 47

Winnebago 76, Bancroft-Rosalie 59

SOUTH DAKOTA

Scotland 47; Alcester-Hudson 46

MISSING SCORES

Lincoln vs Yankton (South Dakota)

