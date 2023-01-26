Boys Basketball Scores 01-24-23

IOWA
Central Lyon 78; Boyden-Hull 57
Council Bluffs Lincoln 70; Council Bluffs Jefferson 35
East Sac County 51; Manson-NW Webster 46
GTRA 66; Storm Lake St. Mary's 25
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 63; MMCRU 51
Le Mars 62; Bishop Heelan 49
MOC-Floyd Valley 75; West Lyon 68
Newell-Fonda 75; Emmetsburg 44
OABCIG 55; IKM Manning 47
Okoboji 68; Sibley-Ocheyedan 34
Pocahontas Area 68; Southeast Valley 54
Remsen St. Mary's 79; Harris-Lake Park 31
Rock Valley 42; George-Little Rock 33
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62; Sioux City North 59
Sioux Center 81; Sheldon 47
Sioux Central 77; Alta-Aurelia 57
Sioux City East 66; Sioux City West 51
South Central Calhoun 79; West-Bend Mallard 55
Storm Lake 79; Cherokee Washington 69
Unity Christian 69; South O'Brien 57
West Sioux 68; Gehlen Catholic 53
NEBRASKA
Cedar Catholic 63, Ponca 30
Hartington-Newcastle 47, Plainview 44
Howells-Dodge 56, Battle Creek 49
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Oakland-Craig 32
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 54, Osmond-Randolph 25
Lincoln North Star 84; Norfolk 52
O'Neill 55, Norfolk Catholic 52
Pender 41, Tri County Northeast 34
Pierce 41, West Point-Beemer 29
Stanton 65, Twin River 50
Wakefield 64, Lutheran High Northeast 57 (OT)
West Holt 65, Neligh-Oakdale 47
Winnebago 76, Bancroft-Rosalie 59
SOUTH DAKOTA
Scotland 47; Alcester-Hudson 46
MISSING SCORES
Lincoln vs Yankton (South Dakota)