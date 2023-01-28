Boys Basketball Scores 01-26-23

IOWA
Boyden-Hull 57; Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50
2 Kingsley-Pierson 62; 7 Lawton-Bronson 35
Madrid 79; Southeast Valley 21
MMCRU 54; Harris-Lake Park 47
MOC-Floyd Valley 70; Unity Christian 58
10 MVAOCOU 54; 9 River Valley 29
1 OABCIG 79; 8 Woodbury Central 26
Okoboji 68; Sheldon 58
Pocahontas Area 68; Storm Lake St. Mary's 29
South O'Brien 78; Hinton 37
Spirit Lake 78; Cherokee Washington 42
West Bend-Mallard 53; St. Edmond 38
3 West Monona 76; 6 Siouxland Christian 62
West Lyon 59; West Sioux 54
Western Christian 55; Remsen St. Mary's 46
5 Westwood 62; 4 Ridge View 58
NEBRASKA
Hartington-Newcastle 72; Winnebago 65 (OT)
Mount Michael Benedictine 57; South Sioux City 52
Omaha Brownell Talbot 63; Cornerstone Christian 42
Pierce 47; Crofton 33
Plainview 53; Osmond-Randolph 46
Ponca 46; Wynot 28
Wakefield 44; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 42
Walthill 74; Homer 57
Wayne 54; West Point-Beemer 29
Wisner-Pilger 57; North Bend Central 53
SOUTH DAKOTA
Brandon Valley 58; Yankton 54
Dakota Valley 73; Sioux Falls Christian 57
Del Rapids 69; Vermillion 48
Elk Point-Jefferson 71; Tri-Valley 54
St. Mary 75; Alcester-Hudson 38
MISSING SCORES
Gehlen Catholic vs Trinity Christian (Iowa - War Eagle)