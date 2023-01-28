 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Boys Basketball Scores 01-26-23

IOWA

Boyden-Hull 57; Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50

2 Kingsley-Pierson 62; 7 Lawton-Bronson 35

Madrid 79; Southeast Valley 21

MMCRU 54; Harris-Lake Park 47

MOC-Floyd Valley 70; Unity Christian 58

10 MVAOCOU 54; 9 River Valley 29

1 OABCIG 79; 8 Woodbury Central 26

Okoboji 68; Sheldon 58

Pocahontas Area 68; Storm Lake St. Mary's 29

South O'Brien 78; Hinton 37

Spirit Lake 78; Cherokee Washington 42

West Bend-Mallard 53; St. Edmond 38

3 West Monona 76; 6 Siouxland Christian 62

West Lyon 59; West Sioux 54

Western Christian 55; Remsen St. Mary's 46

5 Westwood 62; 4 Ridge View 58

NEBRASKA

Hartington-Newcastle 72; Winnebago 65 (OT)

Mount Michael Benedictine 57; South Sioux City 52

Omaha Brownell Talbot 63; Cornerstone Christian 42

Pierce 47; Crofton 33

Plainview 53; Osmond-Randolph 46

Ponca 46; Wynot 28

Wakefield 44; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 42

Walthill 74; Homer 57

Wayne 54; West Point-Beemer 29

Wisner-Pilger 57; North Bend Central 53

SOUTH DAKOTA

Brandon Valley 58; Yankton 54

Dakota Valley 73; Sioux Falls Christian 57

Del Rapids 69; Vermillion 48

Elk Point-Jefferson 71; Tri-Valley 54

St. Mary 75; Alcester-Hudson 38

MISSING SCORES

Gehlen Catholic vs Trinity Christian (Iowa - War Eagle)

