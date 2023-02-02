 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Basketball Scores 01-31-23

IOWA

Akron-Westfield 51; Trinity Christian 40

Bishop Heelan 73; Council Bluffs Jefferson 55

Central Lyon 86; Sioux Center 53

Council Bluffs Lincoln 69; Sioux City West 58

East Sac County 58; Pocahontas Area 43

Estherville Lincoln Central 59; Storm Lake 43

Gehlen Catholic 71; Hinton 47

George Little-Rock 53; Sheldon 50

GTRA 69; Newell-Fonda 67

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 68; Harris Lake Park 65

Le Mars 65; Sioux City North 47

Manson-NW Webster 56; West Bend-Mallard 53

MOC-Floyd Valley 86; Sibley-Ocheyedan 46

Remsen St. Mary's 68; West Sioux 62

Rock Valley 60; Okoboji 46

Sioux Central 66; Storm Lake St. Mary's 22

Sioux City East 71; Bellevue West 40

South Central Calhoun 81; Southeast Valley 45

Spencer 47; Denison-Schleswig 40

West Lyon 55; Boyden-Hull 44

NEBRASKA

Bloomfield 47; Creighton 34

Cornerstone Christian 53; College View Academy 29

Hartington-Newcastle 43; Osmond-Randolph 23

Howells-Dodge 64; West Point-Beemer 35

North Bend Central 61; Oakland-Craig 54

Plainview 45; Tri County Northeast 35

Ponca 42; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 36

Wakefield 75; Wausa 48

Winside 57; Homer 45

Wynot 60; Winnebago 51

Wisner-Pilger 69; Stanton 40

SOUTH DAKOTA

Alcester-Hudson 56; Centerville 54

Beresford 48; Vermillion 45

Lennox 84; Elk-Point Jefferson 49

Yankton 59; Aberdeen Central 47

