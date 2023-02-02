Boys Basketball Scores 01-31-23

IOWA
Akron-Westfield 51; Trinity Christian 40
Bishop Heelan 73; Council Bluffs Jefferson 55
Central Lyon 86; Sioux Center 53
Council Bluffs Lincoln 69; Sioux City West 58
East Sac County 58; Pocahontas Area 43
Estherville Lincoln Central 59; Storm Lake 43
Gehlen Catholic 71; Hinton 47
George Little-Rock 53; Sheldon 50
GTRA 69; Newell-Fonda 67
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 68; Harris Lake Park 65
Le Mars 65; Sioux City North 47
Manson-NW Webster 56; West Bend-Mallard 53
MOC-Floyd Valley 86; Sibley-Ocheyedan 46
Remsen St. Mary's 68; West Sioux 62
Rock Valley 60; Okoboji 46
Sioux Central 66; Storm Lake St. Mary's 22
Sioux City East 71; Bellevue West 40
South Central Calhoun 81; Southeast Valley 45
Spencer 47; Denison-Schleswig 40
West Lyon 55; Boyden-Hull 44
NEBRASKA
Bloomfield 47; Creighton 34
Cornerstone Christian 53; College View Academy 29
Hartington-Newcastle 43; Osmond-Randolph 23
Howells-Dodge 64; West Point-Beemer 35
North Bend Central 61; Oakland-Craig 54
Plainview 45; Tri County Northeast 35
Ponca 42; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 36
Wakefield 75; Wausa 48
Winside 57; Homer 45
Wynot 60; Winnebago 51
Wisner-Pilger 69; Stanton 40
SOUTH DAKOTA
Alcester-Hudson 56; Centerville 54
Beresford 48; Vermillion 45
Lennox 84; Elk-Point Jefferson 49
Yankton 59; Aberdeen Central 47