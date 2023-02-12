IOWA
Boyden-Hull 52; Sheldon 46
Council Bluffs Lincoln 61; Bishop Heelan 42
GTRA 68; Harris-Lake Park 60
MOC-Floyd Valley 77; Okoboji 53
Newell-Fonda 73; Ridge View 43
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44; Lewis Central 39
Sioux Center 83; Sibley-Ocheyedan 46
Siouxland Christian 65; River Valley 52
West Lyon 60; Spirit Lake 54
Woodbury Central 76; Storm Lake St. Mary's 42
NEBRASKA
Creighton 70; Plainview 60
Lincoln Southwest 69; Norfolk 56
People are also reading…
Neligh-Oakdale 53; Chambers-Wheeler Central
Norfolk Catholic 56; Boys Town 50
Oakland-Craig 59; West Point-Beemer 55
Ponca 60; Homer 43
Wynot 44; Hartington-Newcastle 41
Yutan 50; Wakefield 47
SOUTH DAKOTA
Dakota Valley 79; St. Mary 63
Elk Point-Jefferson 55; Beresford 49
Stevens 50; Yankton 49
Vermillion 45; Irene-Wakonda 44
MISSING SCORES
Fort Dodge vs Sioux City West (Iowa - Missouri River)
South O'Brien vs Gehlen Catholic (Iowa - War Eagle)
South Sioux City vs Gross Catholic (Nebraska)