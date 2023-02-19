IOWA
Council Bluffs Lincoln 69; Grand Island 67
South Central Calhoun 77; Ogden 54
NEBRASKA
Archbishop Bergan 62; West Point-Beemer 40
Cedar Catholic 44; Norfolk Catholic 30
Fort Calhoun 50; North Bend Central 30
Hartington-Newcastle 36; Osmond-Randolph 35
Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 55; Plainview 50
Nebraska Lutheran 77; Walthill 60
Neligh-Oakdale 74; Niobrara-Verdigre 41
O'Neill 62; Battle Creek 31
Pierce 30; Wayne 28
Ponca 66; Creighton 35
Stanton 59; Tri County Northeast 53
Wakefield 70; Homer 30
Wausa 49; Bloomfield 44
Wynot 49; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
SOUTH DAKOTA
Dakota Valley 86; Madison 66
Tea 63; Elk Point-Jefferson 53
Vermillion 60; Parker 32
Yankton 74; Douglas 60
Guardian Angels Central Catholic vs Winnebago (Nebraska)