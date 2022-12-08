IOWA BOYS BASKETBALLS SCORES
Bishop Heelan 67, Sioux City North 55
Council Bluffs Lincoln 60, Le Mars 53
Sioux City East 86, Council Bluffs Jefferson 57
Gehlen Catholic 84, Akron Westfield 54
Harris-Lake Park 67, MMCRU 54
Hinton 78, Trinity Christian 40
Remsen St. Mary's 67, South O'Brien 41
West Sioux 73, Unity Christian 62
Ridge View 74, River Valley 46
Kingsley-Pierson 60, Westwood 41
Lawton-Bronson 71, Woodbury Central 55
OABCIG 59, MVAOCOU 35
George-Little Rock 49, Boyden-Hull 36
Central Lyon 77, MOC-Floyd Valley 72
Sioux Center 89, Okoboji 37
Rock Valley 54, Sibley-Ocheyedan 40
West Lyon 56, Sheldon 36
Emmetsburg 75, Storm Lake 74
GTRA 86, Storm Lake St. Mary's 13
Sioux Central 91, Alta-Aurelia 58
Webster City 52, South Central Calhoun 36
NEBRASKA BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES
Bloomfield 58, Stuart 55
Creighton 59, Wausa 50
Elm Creek 58, Alma 32
Humphrey St. Francis 58, Hartington-Newcastle 37
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 57, Homer 16
Scotus Central Catholic 48, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 42
St. Mary's 56, Niobrara/Verdigre 30
Wayne 61, Wakefield 37
West Point-Beemer 68, Stanton 67 (OT)
Winnebago 62, Pender 44