 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Boys' Basketball Scores

  • 0

IOWA BOYS BASKETBALLS SCORES

Bishop Heelan 67, Sioux City North 55

Council Bluffs Lincoln 60, Le Mars 53

Sioux City East 86, Council Bluffs Jefferson 57

Gehlen Catholic 84, Akron Westfield 54

Harris-Lake Park 67, MMCRU 54

Hinton 78, Trinity Christian 40

Remsen St. Mary's 67, South O'Brien 41

West Sioux 73, Unity Christian 62

Ridge View 74, River Valley 46

Kingsley-Pierson 60, Westwood 41

Lawton-Bronson 71, Woodbury Central 55

OABCIG 59, MVAOCOU 35

People are also reading…

George-Little Rock 49, Boyden-Hull 36

Central Lyon 77, MOC-Floyd Valley 72

Sioux Center 89, Okoboji 37

Rock Valley 54, Sibley-Ocheyedan 40

West Lyon 56, Sheldon 36

Emmetsburg 75, Storm Lake 74

GTRA 86, Storm Lake St. Mary's 13

Sioux Central 91, Alta-Aurelia 58

Webster City 52, South Central Calhoun 36

NEBRASKA BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Bloomfield 58, Stuart 55

Creighton 59, Wausa 50

Elm Creek 58, Alma 32

Humphrey St. Francis 58, Hartington-Newcastle 37

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 57, Homer 16

Scotus Central Catholic 48, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 42

St. Mary's 56, Niobrara/Verdigre 30

Wayne 61, Wakefield 37

West Point-Beemer 68, Stanton 67 (OT)

Winnebago 62, Pender 44

Basketball stock
Metro
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Five players who have played at five World Cups

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News