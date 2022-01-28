Boys basketball: Sioux City East beats North; Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins in double overtime

SIOUX CITY — Three different East High School boys basketball players helped the Black Raiders defeat the Stars 65-46 on Friday at North.

Cole Ritchie hit four 3-pointers to lead the Black Raiders with 14 points. Bie Ruei had 13 points.

Jackson Flattery scored 12 points.

Carter Pinney led North with 10 points.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65, Council Bluffs Lincoln 60 (2 OT): The Warriors upset the No. 4-ranked team in Class 4A, even though the Lynx are without Josh Dix.

The game was tied at 45-45 at the end of regulation.

Tyler Smith led the Warriors with 29 points, as he made eight shots. The junior guard was 12-for-14 from the free-throw line.

Tylar Lutgen scored 15 points while Dylon Schaap had 11 points.

Bishop Heelan 65, West 49: The Crusaders led the Wolverines by eight points, and grew it throughout the second half.

Sophomore Matt Noll and Nick Miller each scored 20 points for the Crusaders.

Wolverines junior Keavian Hayes scored 28 points.

Western Christian 92, Cherokee 38: Tate Van Regenmorter and Wyatt Gulker both scored 16 points in the lopsided win.

Ashtin Van’t Hul and Ty Van Essen both scored 14.

Eli Van Essen scored 13 points, and he made three 3-pointers.

Unity Christian 45, Trinity Christian 28: The Knights didn’t shoot all that well from the floor at 33 percent, but they scored 23 points off of 32 Trinity Christian turnovers.

Carter De Jong led the Knights with 11 points.

Tigers sophomore Dustin Hoksbergen scored 17 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0