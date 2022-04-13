BOYS BASKETBALL: Trevor Alfredson takes over Sioux City North, Matt Hahn to lead Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY — Trevor Alfredson is back in the head coach’s chair.

The former Woodbury Central High School head coach announced Wednesday on social media he will hold the same position at North, taking over for David Den Herder.

Alfredson was an assistant coach for two years with the Wildcats before he was a head coach in Moville for eight years.

He was also an assistant under Den Herder throughout the last two seasons.

“It’s just a good opportunity for me to make an impact on kids and more importantly on a program looking to establish itself again in the area,” Alfredson said. “It’s a great place to be a head coach because of the support you get from the community.”

Alfredson takes over a North program that went 2-20 this past season and won four games the year before.

“If you’re on the outside of our program looking in, the perception is we got worse, but we were more competitive this year,” Alfredson said. “I can’t remember how many games at the end of the third quarter, it was a two- or three-possession game. That’s a position we were not in two years ago. That right there, these guys not took one step forward but a couple steps forward.”

The Stars will also move forward without their leading scorer, senior Carter Pinney. The Morningside basketball recruit led the Stars with 12.0 points per game.

Despite that, Alfredson is eager to work with the Stars program and continue forward with the players he’s worked with the last two seasons.

In fact, that’s one of the main reasons why Alfredson stepped up and accepted the head coaching position.

“I know what these kids want to get on the court,” the new Stars coach said. “It’ll mostly be about coming in here and instilling the fundamentals. When I was at Woodbury Central, we never had the biggest, fastest or strongest teams, but you can make up for that in different ways.

“All I ask from the players is to show up on time, be respectful and play hard,” Alfredson said. “If we do those three things, we’ll develop good habits.”

Alfredson said that the offense won’t change much, even with the new shot clock rule going into effect once the basketball season begins in November.

The Stars shot most of their shots 15 or 20 seconds into each possession, and Alfredson thought the Stars’ longest offensive possession lasted 35 seconds this past season.

Alfredson also said there will be some defensive adjustments made.

Hahn returns to town

Even though Matt Hahn is a young coach, he wasn’t afraid to apply for the Bishop Heelan High School boys basketball head coaching position.

The 2020 Morningside grad knew he had a support system he could lean back on if he needed help, and took a leap of faith.

On Tuesday, the Crusaders announced Hahn will take over the Crusaders’ basketball program.

“Going to college in Sioux City, it has a special place in my heart,” Hahn said. “Heelan is a well-known program. It has some tradition behind it. I want to win games, and if there’s any pressure, it’s on myself, because I want to do a good job.”

This will be Hahn’s first head coaching position at the varsity level. After leaving the Mustangs, Hahn went home to Fremont, Nebraska, where he taught at Howard Elementary School and served as assistant varsity basketball coach at Fremont High School and head coach of junior varsity for the past two years.

Hahn was a three-year starter at Morningside and was voted two-time defensive player of the year and named GPAC All Conference second team twice. The Mustangs went 105-24 while Hahn played under then-head coach Jim Sykes.

