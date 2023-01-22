Boys Basketballs Scores 01-21-23

IOWA
Bishop Heelan 77; Sioux City North 44
Boyden-Hull 55; George-Little Rock 53
Central Lyon 75; MOC-Floyd Valley 65
Council Bluffs Lincoln 55; Le Mars 43
East Sac County 60; Alta-Aurelia 47
Emmetsburg 64; Pocahontas Area 38
Estherville Lincoln Central 71; Storm Lake 63
Gehlen Catholic 75; Unity Christian 53
GTRA 63; West Bend-Mallard 52
Hinton 72; Harris-Lake Park 55
Lawton-Bronson 83; River Valley 26
Manson-NW Webster 80; Storm Lake St. Mary's 35
Newell Fonda 84; Southeast Valley 67
Ridge View 83; Woodbury Central 30
Rock Valley 68; Sibley-Ocheyedan 52
Sioux Center 60; Okoboji 40
Sioux City East 93; Council Bluffs Jefferson 37
Sioux City West 60; Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45
South O'Brien 59; Akron-Westfield 44
West Lyon 86; Sheldon 47
Western Christian 70; Spencer 39
Westwood 82; MVAOCOU 35
NEBRASKA
SOUTH DAKOTA
Dakota Valley 73; Tri-Valley 52
Vermillion 76; Garretson 46
Yankton 58; Roosevelt 47
MISSING SCORES
14 South Central Calhoun vs. Sioux Central (Iowa - Lakes)
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. West Sioux (Iowa - War Eagle)
West Monona vs. Kingsley-Pierson (Iowa - Western Valley)