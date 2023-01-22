 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Basketballs Scores 01-21-23

IOWA

Bishop Heelan 77; Sioux City North 44

Boyden-Hull 55; George-Little Rock 53

Central Lyon 75; MOC-Floyd Valley 65

Council Bluffs Lincoln 55; Le Mars 43

East Sac County 60; Alta-Aurelia 47

Emmetsburg 64; Pocahontas Area 38

Estherville Lincoln Central 71; Storm Lake 63

Gehlen Catholic 75; Unity Christian 53

GTRA 63; West Bend-Mallard 52

Hinton 72; Harris-Lake Park 55

Lawton-Bronson 83; River Valley 26

Manson-NW Webster 80; Storm Lake St. Mary's 35

Newell Fonda 84; Southeast Valley 67

Ridge View 83; Woodbury Central 30

Rock Valley 68; Sibley-Ocheyedan 52

Sioux Center 60; Okoboji 40

Sioux City East 93; Council Bluffs Jefferson 37

Sioux City West 60; Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45

South O'Brien 59; Akron-Westfield 44

West Lyon 86; Sheldon 47

Western Christian 70; Spencer 39

Westwood 82; MVAOCOU 35

NEBRASKA

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Valley 73; Tri-Valley 52

Vermillion 76; Garretson 46

Yankton 58; Roosevelt 47

MISSING SCORES

14 South Central Calhoun vs. Sioux Central (Iowa - Lakes)

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. West Sioux (Iowa - War Eagle)

West Monona vs. Kingsley-Pierson (Iowa - Western Valley)

USD vs Omaha basketball

