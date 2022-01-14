BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Sioux City East, Sergeant Bluff-Luton win in overtime

LE MARS, Iowa — One second was plenty of time for the East High School basketball team on Thursday night in an 83-82 overtime win.

The Black Raiders were down 66-64 with exactly one second left in regulation, as the officiating crew put that second back on after Ras Vanderloo called timeout.

The Black Raiders had an inbounds play on the baseline, and Ben Jackson hit a game-tying layup as time expired to force the game into overtime.

The Black Raiders led by as many as seven in the extra frame, leading 75-68 without about 90 seconds left.

Le Mars crept back, and it started with a 3-pointer from David Leusink with 1:19 left.

Sam Jons hit a layup with 66 seconds left, but Bulldogs senior Caleb Dreckman came back down to hit a pull-up 3-pointer with 58 seconds remaining.

East went back up by six thanks to free throws, but Le Mars senior Reece Spieler brought the deficit back down to three with a conventional 3-point play.

With 10 seconds left, Bie Ruei hit one of two free throws, and the game ended with a Dreckman pull-up 3-pointer.

Dreckman led the Bulldogs with 34 points.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Denison-Schleswig 54 (OT): Tyler Smith scored seven of the Warriors’ 12 points to earn the win over the Monarchs on Thursday.

Monarchs sophomore Luke Wiebers forced the overtime period by earning a conventional 3-point play with about 30 seconds left.

The Warriors turned the ball over in their last possession of regulation.

Smith led the Warriors with 19 points while Scott Kroll scored 15.

Carson Seuntjens scored 23 points for the Monarchs.

Dakota Valley 65, Hartington Cedar Catholic 43: The Panthers started out with a 20-6 lead after the first quarter.

Isaac Bruns led the Panthers with 19 points. He was 7-for-16 from the floor.

Randy Rosenquist had 15 points and Brayden Major scored 11.

Gehlen Catholic 76, Trinity Christian 54: Keaten Bonderson became the Jays’ all-time leading scorer on Thursday, thanks to his 19-point game.

The Jays led 40-20 at the half.

Dustin Hoksbergen led the Tigers with 24 points.

OABCIG 59, Ridge View 26: The Falcons outscored the Raptors 13-1 in the second quarter, and held them to 13 points combined over the final three quarters.

Beckett DeJean led the Falcons with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jaxson Clausen had an 11-point game.

Storm Lake 60, Alta-Aurelia 55 (OT): The Tornadoes outscored the Warriors 9-4 in the overtime period.

Sam Slight led the Tornadoes with 18 points, while Titus Mulgae chipped in with 16. Slight also had nine rebounds.

Tanner Randall led A-A with 18 points, as he made two 3-pointers.

MMCRU 50, George-Little Rock 43: The Royals outscored the Mustangs 24-16 in the first half after playing pretty evenly during the second half.

Royals junior Derek Goth led his team with 20 points. Michael Peterson had six points and 10 rebounds.

Matt Helkenn led the Mustangs with 11 points.

Newell-Fonda 68, Estherville-Lincoln Central 64: Trey Jungers and Carter Sievers each scored 21 points for the Mustangs in the home win. Both players were a combined 13-for-21.

Western Christian 73, Unity Christian 36: Wolfpack senior Ty Van Essen became the most recent member of the 1,000-point club on Thursday. Van Essen led the Wolfpack with 25 points, making 9 of 13 shots.

Wyatt Gulker made nine shots for a 21-point game.

The Wolfpack led 49-19 at the half.

Carter De Jong led Unity with 11 points.

South O'Brien 53, Emmetsburg 24: The Wolverines helped clinch the win with 30 first-half points.

Jake Wallin led South O'Brien with 29 points, and that included making four 3-pointers.

Hudson Oolman had 10 points and seven assists.

