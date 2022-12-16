 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carroll Kuemper Catholic rides the comeback trail to dust Kingsley-Pierson 77-49

Carroll Kuemper Catholic dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 77-49 win over Kingsley-Pierson at Carroll Kuemper Catholic High on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Recently on December 9, Kingsley-Pierson squared off with Holstein Ridge View in a basketball game. For more, click here.

