 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carroll pounds out steady beat in win over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 51-46

  • 0

Carroll edged Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic in a close 51-46 encounter in Iowa boys basketball on February 24.

Recently on February 15 , Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared up on Omaha Skutt Catholic in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The Tigers made the first move by forging a 13-12 margin over the Crusaders after the first quarter.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic took a 26-24 lead over Carroll heading to the half locker room.

The scoreboard showed Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic with a 36-34 lead over Carroll heading into the third quarter.

Carroll's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 17-10 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News