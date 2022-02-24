Carroll pounds out steady beat in win over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 51-46

Carroll edged Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic in a close 51-46 encounter in Iowa boys basketball on February 24.

The Tigers made the first move by forging a 13-12 margin over the Crusaders after the first quarter.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic took a 26-24 lead over Carroll heading to the half locker room.

The scoreboard showed Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic with a 36-34 lead over Carroll heading into the third quarter.

Carroll's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 17-10 points differential.

