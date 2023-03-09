It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Cedar Rapids Xavier will take its 72-59 victory over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic in Iowa boys basketball on March 9.

Cedar Rapids Xavier darted in front of Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 15-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Crusaders showed their spirit while rallying to within 30-27 at the half.

Cedar Rapids Xavier jumped to a 53-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Saints, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 19-18 fourth quarter, too.

In recent action on March 2, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off against Alleman North Polk.

