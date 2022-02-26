Central Lyon boys basketball clinch first state basketball berth

Le MARS, Iowa — Ben Gerleman and his son, Mason, shared an emotional moment toward the end of an Iowa Class 2A boys basketball substate final here Saturday night.

The Central Lyon High School coach hugged his son after emptying the bench late in the Lions’ 72-55 victory over Cherokee.

Mason Gerleman had just capped a 25-point performance, helping Central Lyon clinch its first trip ever to the boys state tournament.

“I couldn’t be more happy for all the guys and I’m super happy for my son,” Ben Gerleman said. “When he came out of the game I started to tear up a little bit. He’s put in so much time and for him to play the way he did tonight, he just carried us.”

Mason Gerleman made his first five shots – four of them 3-pointers – to get the Lions off to a quick lead they would never relinquish.

“It’s awesome having him on the sidelines, he’s a role model to me,” Mason Gerleman said. “My shot was feeling good tonight. I told myself before the game it didn’t matter how many shots I make or miss, I’m going to keep shooting.”

Cherokee, coming off a stunning upset win over defending state champion Hull Western Christian on Wednesday, hung with fourth-ranked Central Lyon most of the game.

The Lions ended up pulling away in the fourth quarter and students and parents alike stormed the court at Le Mars Community High School to celebrate.

WAYCH NOW: Remsen St. Mary's boys narrowly defeat Newell-Fonda to clinch spot at state The Remsen St. Mary's boys basketball team came out on top over Newell-Fonda in the Class 1A, Substate 1 title game on Saturday night in Sioux Center, 48-47.

“It was touch and go for a little bit, but all in all the game actually played the way we would have liked it to play,” Ben Gerleman said. “I thought the way they played in the first half was carryover from how they finished the Western game, with a ton of confidence.

“As the game went on and we were able to get stops, I felt like they were deflated a little bit after the emotional high. That’s a good team, their record doesn’t say how good they are. Credit to them, but I’m super proud of our guys, we’ve worked really hard for this.”

Zach Lutmer had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Central Lyon, which will take a 22-2 record into the state tournament. Andrew Austin added 13 points, including a dunk for the opening basket of the game.

Central Lyon led 22-14 after one quarter behind 11 points by Mason Gerleman. Cherokee (14-11) stayed close in the second quarter, pulling within two points on back-to-back 3-pointers by Alex Kohn and Jon Jenness before Austin’s basket with 20 seconds left gave the Lions a 38-34 halftime lead.

Central Lyon went on a 7-0 run early in the third quarter to open up some breathing room. The Lions led 52-44 after three quarters and a 9-0 spurt early in the fourth quarter sewed things up. Cherokee went nearly three minutes without scoring and had just two field goals in the fourth quarter.

“We were right where we wanted to be at halftime, I just thought that fourth quarter we just couldn’t throw it in the ocean and they hit big shots,” Cherokee Coach Mark Hurd said. “They’ve got really good athletes and they’re a good ball club.”

Cherokee beat Western Christian for the first time since 1984 and was playing in its first substate final in 30 seasons.

Wil Lugar paced the Braves with 14 points, while Joe Benson chipped in 12 points and Jacob Hodgdon 10.

Central Lyon made 25 of 45 shots for 55.5 percent. Cherokee splashed seven 3-pointers in the first half, but failed to connect from beyond the arc in 12 second-half tries.

“They had some guys make some tough shots early on,” Lutmer said. “We were saying make them take tough shots and at the end of the game it paid off for us.”

It is truly a time for celebration at Central Lyon, with both the boys and girls teams qualifying for the state tournament.

“Our girls do a real good job of supporting us,” Lutmer said. “It’s going to be fun going down there to support them and then they can support us next week, too.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0