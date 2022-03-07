Central Lyon comes ready to play in state boys basketball tournament debut

DES MOINES — The Central Lyon High School boys basketball team couldn’t wait to make its first appearance at the Iowa high school boys basketball tournament on Monday.
The Lions had to wait nine days in between winning their substate game against Cherokee last Saturday and their first ever state tournament game against Red Oak.
Central Lyon proved to the rest of the Class 2A field it was certainly ready in a 68-34 win over the Tigers.
Close
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak042
The Central Lyon student section cheers in the closing seconds of a game against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak043
Central Lyon's Reece Vander Zee (4) celebrates a win over Red Oak in an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak020
Central Lyon's Andrew Austin falls while on defense against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak018
Central Lyon's Cooper Spiess drives past Red Oak's Max DeVries during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak031
The Central Lyon bench cheers after a dunk by Andrew Austin against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak014
Red Oak's Hunter Gilleland knocks the ball out of the hand of Central Lyon's Mason Gerleman during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak002
Central Lyon's Zach Lutmer goes up for a shot against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak023
Central Lyon's Mason Gerleman dribbles the ball up the court against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak027
Central Lyon's Zach Lutmer is fouled by Red Oak's Kaden Johnson during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak040
Central Lyon's Reece Vander Zee puts up a shot against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak022
Central Lyon's Rex Van Wyhe looks to put up a shot against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak015
Central Lyon's Andrew Austin shoots the ball over Red Oak's Max DeVries during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak024
Central Lyon's Zach Lutmer holds the ball in the closing seconds of the second quarter against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak039
Central Lyon's Mason Gerleman goes up to the basket against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak003
Central Lyon's Andrew Austin (15) grabs a rebound against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak009
Central Lyon's Andrew Austin takes a shot against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak028
The Central Lyon student section waits for Zach Lutmer to shoot a free throw against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak011
Central Lyon's Mason Gerleman puts up a shot against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak035
Central Lyon's Cam Montag grabs a rebound past Red Oak's Nicholas Fouts during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak041
Central Lyon's Nathan Miss drives to the basket against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak017
Central Lyon's Zach Lutmer dunks the ball against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak034
Central Lyon's Zach Lutmer takes a 3 against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak026
Central Lyon's Andrew Austin turns while being guarded by Red Oak's Kaden Johnson during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak006
Red Oak's Kaden Johnson grabs a rebound in front of Central Lyon's Andrew Austin during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak019
Red Oak head coach Spencer Plank talks to an official during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal against Central Lyon Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak005
Central Lyon's Zach Lutmer puts up a shot against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak032
Central Lyon's Mason Gerleman dribbles the ball up the court on the fast break against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak001
Central Lyon's Cooper Spiess takes a free throw against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak029
Central Lyon's Andrew Austin shoots over Red Oak's Kaden Johnson during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak016
Central Lyon's Andrew Austin takes a shot against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak033
Central Lyon's Cam Montag takes a 3 against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak013
Central Lyon's Zach Lutmer dribbles the ball up the court against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak008
Central Lyon's Mason Gerleman (22) grabs a rebound behind teammate Rex Van Wyhe (5) against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak036
Central Lyon's Cam Montag is fouled by Red Oak's Nicholas Fouts during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak012
Central Lyon's Cam Montag puts up a layup against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak038
Central Lyon's Zach Lutmer puts up a shot over Red Oak's Baylor Bergren during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak004
Central Lyon head coach Ben Gerleman signals to his team against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak030
Central Lyon's Andrew Austin dunks the ball against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak021
Central Lyon's Andrew Austin puts up a shot against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak007
Central Lyon's Zach Lutmer drives on Red Oak's Baylor Bergren during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak025
Central Lyon head coach Ben Gerleman points to his team during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal against Red Oak Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak010
Central Lyon's Cooper Spiess goes up for a shot against Red Oak during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
030722-2Ahoopscentrallyonredoak037
Central Lyon's Mason Gerleman jumps over Red Oak's Nicholas Fouts during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
The Lions have the top seed in the Class 2A tournament, despite never being here before.
According to coach Ben Gerleman, the Lions were tired of practicing.
The Lions coaching staff even reduced practice time to an hour by the end of the weekend, because of how ready they noticed the student-athletes were.
“Our guys, they just want to play,” Gerleman said. ‘Like, I don’t want to say they hate practice, but by Saturday and Sunday, they were hating practice. They were ready to play. It was counterproductive to keep them there when all they wanted to do was play.”
The Lions started out with a 7-0 lead, and the tone was set right there.
Cooper Spiess, Zach Lutmer and Mason Gerleman all worked together to get out to that 7-0 lead, and Central Lyon’s largest lead early in the first quarter was nine in two different instances, before Red Oak rallied within four points in the first quarter.
After that, the Lions closed out the first quarter on an 8-0 run. Spiess, Lutmer and Mason Gerleman again shared the workload in the final 3 minutes, 2 seconds of the first quarter.
Most of the points in both scoring runs came in the paint, and when the first quarter ended, Central Lyon had 12 points in the paint.
Central Lyon grew its lead to 17 points toward the end of the second quarter.
Mason Gerleman had 14 of the Lions’ 37 points in the first half.
“As a team, I thought we played really well, and I’m excited for the next round,” said Mason Gerleman, who led the Lions with 18 points and six rebounds. “My teammates kept finding me and I was shooting when I was open and they kept going in.”
The Lions kept marching on from there, leading by as many as 34 points in the final minute of the game.
The Lions were certainly ready to play, but maybe this isn’t a surprise.
Even though this is the Lions’ first trip to the state basketball tournament, there’s been other sports where Central Lyon has played on the biggest stage.
The Lions team up with George-Little Rock for football, and most recently, they were in the Class 2A championship game against Waukon.
The Lions didn’t win that game, but all those experiences at the state level helped the Lions do what they did Monday.
“It’s pretty exciting, and sometimes you can be pretty nervous going into state, but I think since we made football, we weren’t nervous. Playing on a bigger stage is very different. We got off to a good start, and we were excited. We were ready to play.”
Lutmer scored 16 points, and he was 5-for-10 shooting. Andrew Austin scored 13 points.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!