Central Lyon comes ready to play in state boys basketball tournament debut

DES MOINES — The Central Lyon High School boys basketball team couldn’t wait to make its first appearance at the Iowa high school boys basketball tournament on Monday.

The Lions had to wait nine days in between winning their substate game against Cherokee last Saturday and their first ever state tournament game against Red Oak.

Central Lyon proved to the rest of the Class 2A field it was certainly ready in a 68-34 win over the Tigers.

The Lions have the top seed in the Class 2A tournament, despite never being here before.

According to coach Ben Gerleman, the Lions were tired of practicing.

The Lions coaching staff even reduced practice time to an hour by the end of the weekend, because of how ready they noticed the student-athletes were.

“Our guys, they just want to play,” Gerleman said. ‘Like, I don’t want to say they hate practice, but by Saturday and Sunday, they were hating practice. They were ready to play. It was counterproductive to keep them there when all they wanted to do was play.”

The Lions started out with a 7-0 lead, and the tone was set right there.

Cooper Spiess, Zach Lutmer and Mason Gerleman all worked together to get out to that 7-0 lead, and Central Lyon’s largest lead early in the first quarter was nine in two different instances, before Red Oak rallied within four points in the first quarter.

After that, the Lions closed out the first quarter on an 8-0 run. Spiess, Lutmer and Mason Gerleman again shared the workload in the final 3 minutes, 2 seconds of the first quarter.

Most of the points in both scoring runs came in the paint, and when the first quarter ended, Central Lyon had 12 points in the paint.

Central Lyon grew its lead to 17 points toward the end of the second quarter.

Mason Gerleman had 14 of the Lions’ 37 points in the first half.

“As a team, I thought we played really well, and I’m excited for the next round,” said Mason Gerleman, who led the Lions with 18 points and six rebounds. “My teammates kept finding me and I was shooting when I was open and they kept going in.”

The Lions kept marching on from there, leading by as many as 34 points in the final minute of the game.

The Lions were certainly ready to play, but maybe this isn’t a surprise.

Even though this is the Lions’ first trip to the state basketball tournament, there’s been other sports where Central Lyon has played on the biggest stage.

The Lions team up with George-Little Rock for football, and most recently, they were in the Class 2A championship game against Waukon.

The Lions didn’t win that game, but all those experiences at the state level helped the Lions do what they did Monday.

“It’s pretty exciting, and sometimes you can be pretty nervous going into state, but I think since we made football, we weren’t nervous. Playing on a bigger stage is very different. We got off to a good start, and we were excited. We were ready to play.”

Lutmer scored 16 points, and he was 5-for-10 shooting. Andrew Austin scored 13 points.

