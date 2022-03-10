Central Lyon, Rock Valley will square off in Class 2A basketball championship

DES MOINES — Before the regular-season finale, Central Lyon and Rock Valley boys basketball coaches Ben Gerleman and Wade Vander Maten were having a conversation about how successful their seasons had been.

The two Northwestern College grads were talking about who they were going to have to beat to get to the state tournament, and each coach was glad that they didn’t have to go against one another in the substate round.

Toward the end of the conversation, Gerleman looked at Vander Maten and said, “I would be thrilled if we got to play you again, because it’ll be in Des Moines. It would be something to have two (Siouxland) conference schools play and duke it out.”

Ironically, the Lions and Rockets will do just that on Friday for the Class 2A state championship.

Central Lyon and Rock Valley each won their state semifinal games on Thursday, marking the second year in a row that two teams in The Journal coverage area will play for the title in the state’s second-smallest class.

Central Lyon won its game against Pella Christian 57-51 in the morning session, then Rock Valley took care of Monticello 60-44 in the other semifinal.

Last year, it was two teams from the same town in Boyden-Hull and Western Christian.

This time around, it’s two teams from the same conference.

“We talked about how fun it would be to play each other in Des Moines, and it’ll be cool to be able to do that,” Vander Maten said. “It just says a lot about the Siouxland Conference. It’s good basketball. There’s some really good basketball teams at home. We’re blessed to be here.”

The two regular-season games between these two teams were very close.

In fact, they were about as even as you could get.

The two teams split the season series, by the exact same score.

The Lions won 65-63 on Jan. 7, then in that regular-season finale, the Rockets beat the Lions by that same two-point margin.

“They were hard-fought games, and every possession was huge,” Rockets senior Landyn Van Kekerix said.

According to Gerleman, both games ended on buzzer-beaters, too.

“We’ve helped each other out as the tournament run has gone on,” Gerleman said. “This is to break the tie. It’s currently tied. We have a chance to break the tie.”

One of the reasons the two teams played two competitive games this season is how alike they are.

Both the Lions and Rockets both like to play physical, and have the athleticism to execute plays from anywhere on the floor.

Both teams showed that on Thursday, and probably will put on a good show Friday in front of the whole state.

“They’re physical, we try to be physical,” Gerleman said. “They really try to play possession games, and we don’t always like to make it about every possession. We like to run it up and down. They play quite a few seniors and we like to play our seniors.”

Central Lyon’s family affair

Last week, Central Lyon senior Regan Van Wyhe played in a Class 2A state championship game in the girls tournament.

Her twin brother gets to do the same come Friday.

Rex Van Wyhe is a starter for the Lions, and on Thursday, he collected eight rebounds and scored three points.

Van Wyhe is one of the few family combinations for the Lions.

Regan Van Wyhe was one of the many in the front row of the student section, cheering on not only her brother, but her entire community.

Gerleman said he could hear those students’ cheers behind their bench.

“It’s given our community a chance to celebrate each other,” Gerleman said. “Obviously, Regan and Rex being able to each play in a state title game, my son and I as coach and player, my assistant Mark and his son Zach (Lutmer), the overall dynamic of our teams has been really good. I looked back and most of our girls team was in the front row, which is the exact place the guys were last week. It’s been a great year, and we’ve got one left.”

The Lions earned their chance to play in the state championship game by building a double-digit lead in the second quarter.

They led from wire-to-wire, and led by 10 with 5 minutes, 12 seconds left in the second quarter. They went on a 12-4 run that spilled over from the first quarter over to the second.

Reece Vander Zee hit two key 3-pointers late in the first quarter while Mason Gerleman hit free throws to close out the first quarter.

Cooper Spiess and Rex Van Wyhe then hit layups that put the Lions up by 10.

Another department where the Lions gained ground on the Eagles was from the free-throw line. The Lions were 17-for-22 from the line, while Pella Christian made all five of its attempts.

The Eagles were taking away Central Lyon’s main scorers, and they went on a triangle-and-2.

They focused on Gerleman and Lutmer, so role players like Spiess knew they had to step up.

“We’ve seen box-and-1 quite a bit,” Spiess said. “We get a lot of practice on it, and if they keep doing it, we’ll keep winning games.”

Spiess led the Lions with 15 points.

Rockets pull away early

The Rockets have played some close games this season, but Thursday’s game was not one of them.

The Rockets went on a 21-7 run that started during the second quarter but it carried over to the third quarter.

Van Kekerix put the exclamation point on the run by converting on a 3-point play during the third quarter.

“To be here, that’s just another accomplishment,” Van Kekerix said. “That’s an unreal feeling. It’s almost a relief we got there, but we have to play again Friday. We have more to do yet. We tried to get them from getting a couple of 3s. We tried to make it as hard as they could from shooting 3s.

