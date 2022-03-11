Central Lyon's Ben Gerleman, Mason Gerleman mark one final game together at state championship

DES MOINES — Mason Gerleman isn’t a hugger.

His dad, however, needed one badly after Friday’s 74-51 state championship loss by the Central Lyon High School basketball team to Rock Valley at Wells Fargo Arena.

When coach Ben Gerleman elected to take his son, guard Mason Gerleman, with 26 seconds left in the game, the elder Gerleman embraced his son for the final time in a boys basketball uniform, falling short of the main goal “to be 1 of 1” remaining in Class 2A.

The father-and-son combination just needed a moment together.

“I know that I and my family will remember this for a long time,” Ben Gerleman said. “To be able to make it more for me as a dad to be able to there to let him know it was OK. I’m going to miss going to the gyms with him. It was something he and I did together. I knew he cared. I knew all of our seniors cared.

“It hurt all of these kids today,” Ben Gerleman added. “I hope they learned something today, and maybe it’s as simple as how to be a good human. If that’s all they learned, that’s fine.”

Mason Gerleman and Ben Gerleman went to get some extra shots up before each and every game, no matter if the game was at home in Rock Rapids or on the road, or even when they were down here for their first state basketball appearance.

It was a tradition those two shared together.

“It’s great, and I get to share what he loves doing the most,” said Ben Gerleman after the Lions’ semifinal win on Thursday over Pella Christian. “Since he was about four and stand on his own and get the ball about four feet in the air, he could shoot. It’s been special to just go watch and do what he loves.”

The shooting sessions usually lasted about 25 minutes. Mason took up as many shots as he wanted, while Ben went to chase the rebounds.

This week, the Gerlemans went to Dallas Center-Grimes to take those extra shots. Ben Gerleman had some connections with some of the folks at DC-G, which won the Class 3A boys basketball championship on Friday.

So, the two got in the car, left the hotel and made the short drive to continue their tradition. It’s also where the Lions practiced all week.

“Huge thank you to Dallas Center-Grimes,” Gerleman said. “To use their facilities has been great.”

The Rockets, of course, took the Lions out of what they wanted to do all night long.

They took just 35 shots all night, and while they made 17 of them, they were all contested, whether they went in.

The Lions were held to six points in the first quarter, and couldn’t find a way to fully bounce back.

There was a point where the Lions went on a mini 5-0 run to start the third quarter, as juniors Austin Andrew and Zach Lutmer made quick baskets.

Rock Valley coach Wade Vander Maten called a quick timeout, knowing that the Lions could get hot and make the game just as competitive as the two regular-season contests were.

However, the Rockets amplified their lead to 21 in less than two minutes.

“We couldn’t get stops on defense, which led to us not getting any points on defense,” Austin said. “They put the pressure on us, and we couldn’t handle it. We knew it was going to be hard.”

Toward the end of the game, Ben Gerleman put in a five-senior combination for the first time all season.

He said that he wanted to do it so that they could have one time playing together in a Central Lyon uniform.

“They earned the right to do that,” Ben Gerleman said. “Normally, we’ve had a lot of games where we’re up by a lot late, and we just sub them out and wouldn’t get to play together. To be able to sub them out and feel those emotions is something they deserved to have.”

Central Lyon ended the season at 24-3, losing to two teams. It lost to Rock Valley twice, and also lost to Boyden-Hull once.

The Lions also can celebrate two players on the All-Tournament team, as Lutmer and Mason Gerleman made it there.

Lutmer led the Lions with 15 points.

