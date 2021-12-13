Check those pacemakers, Alta-Aurelia needs overtime to down Kingsley-Pierson 49-48

Bonus basketball saw Alta-Aurelia use the extra time to top Kingsley-Pierson 49-48 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Warriors hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with an 8-7 advantage in the frame.

Alta-Aurelia and Kingsley-Pierson were engaged in a meager affair at 30-21 as the fourth quarter started.

Alta-Aurelia's shooting darted to a 23-16 lead over Kingsley-Pierson at the intermission.

