Check those pacemakers, Mapleton MVAOCOU needs overtime to down Correctionville River Valley 64-60

Bonus basketball saw Mapleton MVAOCOU use the overtime to top Correctionville River Valley 64-60 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 9.
Conditioning showed as the Rams outscored the Wolverines 64-60 in the final period.
