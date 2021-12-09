 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Check those pacemakers, Mapleton MVAOCOU needs overtime to down Correctionville River Valley 64-60

  • 0

Bonus basketball saw Mapleton MVAOCOU use the overtime to top Correctionville River Valley 64-60 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 9.

Recently on December 3 , Correctionville River Valley squared up on Moville Woodbury Central in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

Conditioning showed as the Rams outscored the Wolverines 64-60 in the final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: South Sioux girls wrestling vs. Norfolk

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News